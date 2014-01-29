Victoria’s Secret Glam & Go Portable Makeup Palette for Spring 2014

Hello beauties!

Victoria’s Secret recently released Glam & Go Portable Makeup Palette, a new jewel that contains face, eyes and lip products with over a $188.00 value.

The ultimate makeup arsenal of four glam looks, all in one kit. Includes a small customizable palette so you can take one makeup look with you anywhere you go. Contains four complete makeup looks. Each makeup look includes 4 shadows, 1 blush, 1 gel liner, and 1 lip gloss.

Availability

Now at Victoria’s Secret and online @victoriassecret.com

Victoria’s Secret Glam & Go Portable Makeup Palette – New – $30.00

Includes:

16 eye shadows, 1 g/.03 oz

4 blushes, 2.5g/.08 oz

4 gel eye liners, 1 g/.03 oz

4 lip glosses, 2.5g/.08 oz

2 applicators

1 portable palette: 5″L x 2¼”W x ¾”H

Contents: Domestic and imported

Compact: Imported

This palette does look pretty and seems to have all the essentials not to mention the beautiful shade combination for day to night looks.