Victoria’s Secret Glam & Go Portable Makeup Palette for Spring 2014

Hello beauties!
Victoria’s Secret recently released Glam & Go Portable Makeup Palette, a new jewel that contains face, eyes and lip products with over a $188.00 value.
The ultimate makeup arsenal of four glam looks, all in one kit. Includes a small customizable palette so you can take one makeup look with you anywhere you go. Contains four complete makeup looks. Each makeup look includes 4 shadows, 1 blush, 1 gel liner, and 1 lip gloss.
Availability
Now at Victoria’s Secret and online @victoriassecret.com
Victoria’s Secret Glam & Go Portable Makeup Palette – New – $30.00
Includes:
- 16 eye shadows, 1 g/.03 oz
- 4 blushes, 2.5g/.08 oz
- 4 gel eye liners, 1 g/.03 oz
- 4 lip glosses, 2.5g/.08 oz
- 2 applicators
- 1 portable palette: 5″L x 2¼”W x ¾”H
- Contents: Domestic and imported
- Compact: Imported
This palette does look pretty and seems to have all the essentials not to mention the beautiful shade combination for day to night looks.
I love this collection it has everything you need and it’s already to go. Great colors and very affordable.
It s sure you have all you need, but i m not fan about palette like that. Its remind me, palette of when i was little girl.