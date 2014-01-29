Victoria’s Secret Glam & Go Portable Makeup Palette for Spring 2014

by Tavia

Hello beauties!

Victoria’s Secret recently released Glam & Go Portable Makeup Palette, a new jewel that contains face, eyes and lip products with over a $188.00 value.

Victoria's-Secret-Glam-Go-Portable-Makeup-Palette-2014

The ultimate makeup arsenal of four glam looks, all in one kit. Includes a small customizable palette so you can take one makeup look with you anywhere you go. Contains four complete makeup looks. Each makeup look includes 4 shadows, 1 blush, 1 gel liner, and 1 lip gloss.

Availability

Now at Victoria’s Secret and online @victoriassecret.com

Victoria’s Secret Glam & Go Portable Makeup Palette – New – $30.00

Includes:

  • 16 eye shadows, 1 g/.03 oz
  • 4 blushes, 2.5g/.08 oz
  • 4 gel eye liners, 1 g/.03 oz
  • 4 lip glosses, 2.5g/.08 oz
  • 2 applicators
  • 1 portable palette: 5″L x 2¼”W x ¾”H
  • Contents: Domestic and imported
  • Compact: Imported

Victoria's-Secret-2014-Glam-Go-Portable-Makeup-Palette

This palette does look pretty and seems to have all the essentials not to mention the beautiful shade combination for day to night looks.

3 Comments

  1. I love this collection it has everything you need and it’s already to go. Great colors and very affordable.

  2. It s sure you have all you need, but i m not fan about palette like that. Its remind me, palette of when i was little girl.

  3. Pingback: victoria secret makeup palette review

