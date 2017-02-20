Hello pretties!

Victoria’s Secret launches for spring 2017 a new scented collection. Victoria’s Secret Tease Flower Fragrance Collection features not only the new Tease Flower Eau de Parfum and complimentary body care products, but also two limited edition lip gloss shades, beautifully decorated with a flower key chain. Discover the new Victoria’s Secret Tease Flower scent right after the jump!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret Tease Flower Fragrance Collection Spring 2017

Victoria’s Secret Tease Flower EDP – New – $78.00 for 100 ml / 3.4 fl oz / $58.00 for 50 ml / 1.7 fl oz

A spring fling for the ultimate flirt: a fresh, floral-infused twist on the original warm gourmand scent. Replace atomizer with cap to prevent spills. It’s a floral type of fragrance, quite joyful and suitable for a romantic spring. Notes: Sugar orchid, springtime tulips, whipped vanilla cream.

You can get the new VS Tease Flower scent in a travel-size bottle. The same fresh, floral-infused twist of the original warm gourmand scent.

Includes:

Eau de Parfum: 7.5 ml/1.7 fl. oz.

Mini Eau de Parfum: 50 ml/.25 fl. oz.

Fragrance Lotion: 100 ml/3.4 oz.

Fragrance Wash: 100 ml/3.4 fl. oz.

With you wherever you go: deliciously shiny gloss and a limited-edition heart key chain.

Slice of Heaven

Love Berry

Enjoy more photos…