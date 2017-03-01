Viktor&Rolf Bonbon Spring Summer Edition 2017

Hello cuties!

Viktor&Rolf releases Bonbon Spring Summer Eau de Toilette, a new refreshing version of the famous Viktor&Rolf Bonbon perfume (review, photos). Whenever I heard about a new edition of this fragrance, I’m instantly becoming restless and I honestly can’t calm down until I get it. Luckily I’m flying out to London soon and I’ll add the new Bonbon Spring Summer scent to my collection. I got all of my Viktor&Rolf Bonbon editions from London, Bonbon Couture being the newest addition last fall from Selfridges and I honestly can’t wait to sniff this new one. Pointless to say that I’m forever in love with the pink bow-shaped bottle. 🙂

Celebrate the return of a brighter season with Bonbon Spring Summer, the sparkling Eau de Toilette. For the first time, caramel becomes as light as silk; Bonbon is transformed into a light Eau de Toilette enhanced with dazzling grapefruit, pink sugar and crystallized jasmine, reminiscent of a playful summer day full of pleasant surprises.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Bloomingdale’s

International Launch Date – March2017

UK Launch Date – March 2017 at Selfridges

Viktor&Rolf Bonbon Spring Summer Eau de Toilette – $95.00 for 50 ml / 1.7 fl oz