Hello pretties!

Judging from YSL perspective, spring 2017 it will be all about lips as the luxurious brand, adds new colors to its existing Vernis a Levres, Vernis a Levres Pop Water and Vernis a Levres Vinyl Cream collections. That’s not even the best news, as we will also get a new line, this time a limited edition Vernis a Levres Primary Colour Edition which will be featuring three shades. The newness of these limited edition YSL Primary Colour Edition shades is that they are base coat for lips which can be used alone or mixed together to achieve your desired color. So you can either apply each one as a base coat, let it dry for a while and the apply over your Vernis a Levres color choice, or you can mix the three colors to get an unique base color. This really sounds like a playful collection so I can’t wait to see it in person and give it a try.

Availability

International Launch Date – Spring 2017 (TBA)

YSL Spring 2017 Vernis a Levres Collection

YSL Vernis a Levres – New Shades

9 Rouge Lacque

46 Rouge Sfumato

47 Carmin Tag

48 Orange Graffiti

49 Fuchsia Filtre

50 Encre Nude

YSL Vernis a Levres Pop Water – New Shades

217 Red Spray

218 Orange Mist

219 Fuchsia Drops

220 Nude Steam

YSL Vernis a Levres Vinyl Cream – New Shades

413 Bourgogne Alternatif

414 Rave Orange

415 Fuchsia Beats

416 Psychedelic Chili

YSL Vernis a Levres Primary Colour Edition



51 Magenta Amplifier

52 Blue Amplifier

53 Yellow Amplifier

