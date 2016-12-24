Hello pretties!
Judging from YSL perspective, spring 2017 it will be all about lips as the luxurious brand, adds new colors to its existing Vernis a Levres, Vernis a Levres Pop Water and Vernis a Levres Vinyl Cream collections. That’s not even the best news, as we will also get a new line, this time a limited edition Vernis a Levres Primary Colour Edition which will be featuring three shades. The newness of these limited edition YSL Primary Colour Edition shades is that they are base coat for lips which can be used alone or mixed together to achieve your desired color. So you can either apply each one as a base coat, let it dry for a while and the apply over your Vernis a Levres color choice, or you can mix the three colors to get an unique base color. This really sounds like a playful collection so I can’t wait to see it in person and give it a try.
Availability
International Launch Date – Spring 2017 (TBA)
YSL Spring 2017 Vernis a Levres Collection
YSL Vernis a Levres – New Shades
- 9 Rouge Lacque
- 46 Rouge Sfumato
- 47 Carmin Tag
- 48 Orange Graffiti
- 49 Fuchsia Filtre
- 50 Encre Nude
YSL Vernis a Levres Pop Water – New Shades
- 217 Red Spray
- 218 Orange Mist
- 219 Fuchsia Drops
- 220 Nude Steam
YSL Vernis a Levres Vinyl Cream – New Shades
- 413 Bourgogne Alternatif
- 414 Rave Orange
- 415 Fuchsia Beats
- 416 Psychedelic Chili
YSL Vernis a Levres Primary Colour Edition
- 51 Magenta Amplifier
- 52 Blue Amplifier
- 53 Yellow Amplifier
