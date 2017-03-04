Hello pretties!
I have the pleasure to give you a first look at the upcoming YSL Summer 2017 Solar Pop Collection which is available for pre-order now. Obviously the star piece of this collection is the new and limited edition Solar Pop Bronzing Stones Collector Palette with such a vibrant bright green packaging.
Inspired by the vibrant colors and exotic adventure of a jungle safari, Yves Saint Laurent introduces the limited edition Solar Pop Summer Collection.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Barneys
YSL Summer 2017 Solar Pop Collection
YSL Solar Pop Bronzing Stones Collector Palette – New & Limited Edition – $55.00
The limited edition Bronzing Stones Palette is cloaked with a gorgeous snake skin effect, contrasted by a fire-colored signature. Within the palette, a silky-matte bronzer that instantly gives skin effortless, natural-looking radiance without the shine.
Couture Metallics Full Metal Shadow – $30.00
- 18 Violet Oasis
- 17 Source of Gold
Volupte Tint In Oil – $32.00
A breakthrough innovation as Yves Saint Laurent revolutionizes the lip category by introducing a customized lip color suspended in a nourishing oil. Coat your lips with this lip tint that offers a lightweight and non-sticky texture, which immediately melts onto lips. A true mix of lip care properties, the formula contains a precious blend of four essential oils for extreme hydration and deep nourishment: apricot kernel, coriander fruit, jojoba seed and possiflora edulis seed oils. It enhances the natural lip tone with a lasting flush of color and high shine —making it the perfect combination for smoother, fuller and healthier looking lips.
- 16 Prune Me Tender
La Lacquer Couture – $28.00
- 85 Desire Me Red
- 84 Catch Me Fuchsia
- 83 Call Me Grey
Enjoy more photos…