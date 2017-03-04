Hello pretties!

I have the pleasure to give you a first look at the upcoming YSL Summer 2017 Solar Pop Collection which is available for pre-order now. Obviously the star piece of this collection is the new and limited edition Solar Pop Bronzing Stones Collector Palette with such a vibrant bright green packaging.

Inspired by the vibrant colors and exotic adventure of a jungle safari, Yves Saint Laurent introduces the limited edition Solar Pop Summer Collection.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Barneys

YSL Summer 2017 Solar Pop Collection

The limited edition Bronzing Stones Palette is cloaked with a gorgeous snake skin effect, contrasted by a fire-colored signature. Within the palette, a silky-matte bronzer that instantly gives skin effortless, natural-looking radiance without the shine.

18 Violet Oasis

17 Source of Gold

A breakthrough innovation as Yves Saint Laurent revolutionizes the lip category by introducing a customized lip color suspended in a nourishing oil. Coat your lips with this lip tint that offers a lightweight and non-sticky texture, which immediately melts onto lips. A true mix of lip care properties, the formula contains a precious blend of four essential oils for extreme hydration and deep nourishment: apricot kernel, coriander fruit, jojoba seed and possiflora edulis seed oils. It enhances the natural lip tone with a lasting flush of color and high shine —making it the perfect combination for smoother, fuller and healthier looking lips.

16 Prune Me Tender

85 Desire Me Red

84 Catch Me Fuchsia

83 Call Me Grey

Enjoy more photos…