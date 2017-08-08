YSL Tatouage Couture Fall 2017 Pre-Order Now

Hello beauties!
I promised to return with more information regarding YSL Tatouage Couture Fall 2017 Collection closer to the launch date. You can see HERE the promo photos as I’m going to post product’s photos right now with all the details. If you like anything you can already Pre-order on the official website. Soon the collection will be hitting YSL counters.
More matte, more intense, taken to the absolute extreme – a breakthrough formula delivers over the top color pay-off with an undetectable, naked feel. With high pigment concentration, deposited in a really thin veil. From morning to night and back round to morning again, Tatouage Couture leaves the ultimate lasting mark.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 5 August 2017 Pre-Order at @yslbeautyus.com | August 2017 at Nordstrom, Sephora
UK Launch Date – end August 2017
Europe Launch Date – end August 2017
France Launch Date – 21 August 2017
YSL Tatouage Couture Fall 2017 Collection
YSL Tatouage Couture – New – $36.00 / €35.00
YSL’s new high pigment & ultra-matte liquid lip stain: Tatouage Couture. A revolutionary formula for ultra-matte, high impact color with a lightweight, naked-lip feel.
Tattoo YSL’s Tatouage Couture on your lips for a luscious ultra-matte look. As the formula glides onto your lips you will feel practically nothing as it is quick-drying and transfer-free. Indulge your lips in perfect nudes, polished pinks, and to-die-for plums. The spatula-like applicator gives the precision of a liner with the control of a brush for perfectly defined lips with every application.
Shades:
- 01 Rouge Tatouage – vibrant pink red
- 02 Crazy Tangerine – electric orange
- 03 Rose Ink – deep mauve pink
- 04 Purple Identity –
- 05 Rosewood Gang – medium nude
- 06 Fuchsia Mark
- 07 Nu Interdit – deep burgundy
- 08 Black Red Code – rust red
- 09 Grenat No Rules – medium blue red
- 10 Carmin Statement – nude rose
- 11 Rose Illicite – creamy dusty pink
- 12 Red Tribe – rich true red
- 13 True Orange – bright coral red
- 14 Decadent Fuchsia –
- 15 Violet Conviction -deep blackberry
- 16 Nude Emblem – Terra Cotta pink
- 17 Unconventional Coral – vibrant tangerine
- 18 Corail Clique
- 19 Fuschia Intime – true fuchsia
- 20 Pink Squad – magenta pink
- 21 Burgundy Instinct
- 22 Corail Anti-Mainstream – neon coral
- 23 Singular Taupe – deep nude
- 24 Minimal Black
YSL Dessin Des Levres Lip Liner Pencil – New – $33.00
YSL’s new Lip Liner provides 6 hours of creamy, matte wear, with no transfer, feathering or creasing. The soft, creamy formula moisturizes the lips and provides a beautiful matte finish. One end of the pencil has a high precision top for defined color. The other end includes a blender to blur the formula for your desired look. Dessin Des Levres also includes a fitted sharpener for ongoing precision.
- 1 Le Rouge
- 2 Rose Neon
- 3 Prune
- 4 Rose Fume
- 10 Vermillon
- 13 Le Orange
- 14 Rose Coton
- 19 Le Fuchsia
- 20 Brun Sahara
- 21 Carmin
- 22 Lip Lighter
- 23 Universal Lip Definer
- 24 Gradation Black
- 25 Rosy Colour Reviver
- 52 Rouge Rose
- 70 Le Nu
Enjoy more photos…