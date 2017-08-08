YSL Tatouage Couture Fall 2017 Pre-Order Now

Hello beauties!

I promised to return with more information regarding YSL Tatouage Couture Fall 2017 Collection closer to the launch date. You can see HERE the promo photos as I’m going to post product’s photos right now with all the details. If you like anything you can already Pre-order on the official website. Soon the collection will be hitting YSL counters.

More matte, more intense, taken to the absolute extreme – a breakthrough formula delivers over the top color pay-off with an undetectable, naked feel. With high pigment concentration, deposited in a really thin veil. From morning to night and back round to morning again, Tatouage Couture leaves the ultimate lasting mark.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 5 August 2017 Pre-Order at @yslbeautyus.com | August 2017 at Nordstrom, Sephora

UK Launch Date – end August 2017

Europe Launch Date – end August 2017

France Launch Date – 21 August 2017

YSL Tatouage Couture Fall 2017 Collection

YSL Tatouage Couture – New – $36.00 / €35.00



YSL’s new high pigment & ultra-matte liquid lip stain: Tatouage Couture. A revolutionary formula for ultra-matte, high impact color with a lightweight, naked-lip feel.

Tattoo YSL’s Tatouage Couture on your lips for a luscious ultra-matte look. As the formula glides onto your lips you will feel practically nothing as it is quick-drying and transfer-free. Indulge your lips in perfect nudes, polished pinks, and to-die-for plums. The spatula-like applicator gives the precision of a liner with the control of a brush for perfectly defined lips with every application.

Shades:

01 Rouge Tatouage – vibrant pink red

02 Crazy Tangerine – electric orange

03 Rose Ink – deep mauve pink

04 Purple Identity –

05 Rosewood Gang – medium nude

06 Fuchsia Mark

07 Nu Interdit – deep burgundy

08 Black Red Code – rust red

09 Grenat No Rules – medium blue red

10 Carmin Statement – nude rose

11 Rose Illicite – creamy dusty pink

12 Red Tribe – rich true red

13 True Orange – bright coral red

14 Decadent Fuchsia –

15 Violet Conviction -deep blackberry

16 Nude Emblem – Terra Cotta pink

17 Unconventional Coral – vibrant tangerine

18 Corail Clique

19 Fuschia Intime – true fuchsia

20 Pink Squad – magenta pink

21 Burgundy Instinct

22 Corail Anti-Mainstream – neon coral

23 Singular Taupe – deep nude

24 Minimal Black

YSL Dessin Des Levres Lip Liner Pencil – New – $33.00

YSL’s new Lip Liner provides 6 hours of creamy, matte wear, with no transfer, feathering or creasing. The soft, creamy formula moisturizes the lips and provides a beautiful matte finish. One end of the pencil has a high precision top for defined color. The other end includes a blender to blur the formula for your desired look. Dessin Des Levres also includes a fitted sharpener for ongoing precision.

1 Le Rouge

2 Rose Neon

3 Prune

4 Rose Fume

10 Vermillon

13 Le Orange

14 Rose Coton

19 Le Fuchsia

20 Brun Sahara

21 Carmin

22 Lip Lighter

23 Universal Lip Definer

24 Gradation Black

25 Rosy Colour Reviver

52 Rouge Rose

70 Le Nu

Enjoy more photos…