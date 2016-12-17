Hello pretties!

The tradition continues for spring 2017 with six new natural nail polishes featured in Zoya Naturel 3 Collection. They all have a creamy consistency and slightly shiny finish with the classic 2-coat coverage formula. Would you care to take a closer look for more details & photos?

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 16 December 2016 online @zoya.com

Zoya Spring 2017 Naturel 3 Collection

Zoya Nail Polish – $10.00

Tatum – medium light nude (Cream)

– medium light nude (Cream) Cathy – light pinky nude (Cream)

– light pinky nude (Cream) Jill – lighter mauve nude (Cream)

– lighter mauve nude (Cream) Mary – medium raisin (Cream)

– medium raisin (Cream) Gina – medium brown neutral (Cream)

– medium brown neutral (Cream) Debbie – plum brown (Cream)

Enjoy more photos…