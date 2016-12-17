Zoya Spring 2017 Naturel 3 Collection

by Tavia
zoya-spring-2017-naturel-collection

Hello pretties!

The tradition continues for spring 2017 with six new natural nail polishes featured in Zoya Naturel 3 Collection. They all have a creamy consistency and slightly shiny finish with the classic 2-coat coverage formula. Would you care to take a closer look for more details & photos?

zoya-spring-2017-naturel-3-collection

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 16 December 2016 online @zoya.com

Zoya Spring 2017 Naturel 3 Collection

Zoya Nail Polish – $10.00

  • Tatum – medium light nude (Cream)
  • Cathy – light pinky nude (Cream)
  • Jill – lighter mauve nude (Cream)
  • Mary – medium raisin (Cream)
  • Gina – medium brown neutral (Cream)
  • Debbie – plum brown (Cream)

Enjoy more photos…

zoya-spring-2017-naturel-collection zoya-spring-2017-naturel-collection-1

