Artdeco Spring 2017 Hypnotic Blossom Collection

Hello pretties!

Artdeco Spring 2017 Hypnotic Blossom Collection draw its inspiration from the beautiful spring, fresh, scented flowers like hydrangeas and hyacinths. The blooming flowers of spring are reflected in a variation of colors in the new Artdeco Hypnotic Blossom makeup collection. You’d better take a first look as this collection will be a limited edition release.

Availability

International Launch Date – February 2017 at Douglas perfumeries

Romania Launch Date – March 2017 at Douglas, @douglas.ro

Artdeco Hypnotic Blossom Beauty Box Trio – Limited Edition

Eyeshadow – New Shades & Limited Edition

  • 68 Pearly Cloud Dancer – pearl gray-blue
  • 114 Pearly Gerbera – pearl soft pink
  • 535 Matt Roselle – matte pink-red
  • 540 Matt Vineyard Peach – matte peach
  • 561 Matt Vintage Hydrangea – matte soft beige
  • 585 Matte Eucalyptus Leaf – brushed sky blue

Blushes – Limited Edition

  • 6A Apricot Azalea – muted coral
  • 39 Orange Rosewood – peach-beige-pink

Artdeco Brush

  • Angled Eyeshadow Brush

Eye Designer Refill – New Shades

  • 32 Blooming Dahlia – warm brownish-pink
  • 98 Metallic Oleander – cold brownish-crimson

Kajal Liner – New Shades

  • 18 Bare – nude
  • 30 Into the Jungle – olive

Color & Care Mascara – New & Limited Edition

  • 01 Black – deep black

Mat Lip Powder Lipstick – Limited Edition

  • 10 Hynotic Red – red
  • 15 Mango Mania – mango
  • 20 Spring Day – pink-beige
  • 25 Lovely Blossom – peach-pink
  • 30 Vibrant Pink – hot pink
  • 35 Hibiscus Bloom – maroon

Perfect Color Lipstick – New Shades

  • 110 Coral Reef – coral calm
  • 124 Nostalgia Rose – pale pink

Perfect Mat Lipstick – New Shades

  • 116 Poppy Red – red
  • 152 Hot Pink – hot pink

Art Couture Nail Lacquer – Limited Edition

  • 627 Pristine Petal – soft pink
  • 786 Peach Cream – light peach
  • 953 Rose Peony – pale lilac-pink
  • 978 Silver Willow – bright silver metallic

Enjoy more photos..

