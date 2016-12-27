Hello pretties!
Artdeco Spring 2017 Hypnotic Blossom Collection draw its inspiration from the beautiful spring, fresh, scented flowers like hydrangeas and hyacinths. The blooming flowers of spring are reflected in a variation of colors in the new Artdeco Hypnotic Blossom makeup collection. You’d better take a first look as this collection will be a limited edition release.
Availability
International Launch Date – February 2017 at Douglas perfumeries
Romania Launch Date – March 2017 at Douglas, @douglas.ro
Artdeco Spring 2017 Hypnotic Blossom Collection
Artdeco Hypnotic Blossom Beauty Box Trio – Limited Edition
Eyeshadow – New Shades & Limited Edition
- 68 Pearly Cloud Dancer – pearl gray-blue
- 114 Pearly Gerbera – pearl soft pink
- 535 Matt Roselle – matte pink-red
- 540 Matt Vineyard Peach – matte peach
- 561 Matt Vintage Hydrangea – matte soft beige
- 585 Matte Eucalyptus Leaf – brushed sky blue
Blushes – Limited Edition
- 6A Apricot Azalea – muted coral
- 39 Orange Rosewood – peach-beige-pink
Artdeco Brush
- Angled Eyeshadow Brush
Eye Designer Refill – New Shades
- 32 Blooming Dahlia – warm brownish-pink
- 98 Metallic Oleander – cold brownish-crimson
Kajal Liner – New Shades
- 18 Bare – nude
- 30 Into the Jungle – olive
Color & Care Mascara – New & Limited Edition
- 01 Black – deep black
Mat Lip Powder Lipstick – Limited Edition
- 10 Hynotic Red – red
- 15 Mango Mania – mango
- 20 Spring Day – pink-beige
- 25 Lovely Blossom – peach-pink
- 30 Vibrant Pink – hot pink
- 35 Hibiscus Bloom – maroon
Perfect Color Lipstick – New Shades
- 110 Coral Reef – coral calm
- 124 Nostalgia Rose – pale pink
Perfect Mat Lipstick – New Shades
- 116 Poppy Red – red
- 152 Hot Pink – hot pink
Art Couture Nail Lacquer – Limited Edition
- 627 Pristine Petal – soft pink
- 786 Peach Cream – light peach
- 953 Rose Peony – pale lilac-pink
- 978 Silver Willow – bright silver metallic
Enjoy more photos..