Hello pretties!

Artdeco Spring 2017 Hypnotic Blossom Collection draw its inspiration from the beautiful spring, fresh, scented flowers like hydrangeas and hyacinths. The blooming flowers of spring are reflected in a variation of colors in the new Artdeco Hypnotic Blossom makeup collection. You’d better take a first look as this collection will be a limited edition release.

Availability

International Launch Date – February 2017 at Douglas perfumeries

Romania Launch Date – March 2017 at Douglas, @douglas.ro

Artdeco Spring 2017 Hypnotic Blossom Collection

Artdeco Hypnotic Blossom Beauty Box Trio – Limited Edition

Eyeshadow – New Shades & Limited Edition

68 Pearly Cloud Dancer – pearl gray-blue

114 Pearly Gerbera – pearl soft pink

535 Matt Roselle – matte pink-red

540 Matt Vineyard Peach – matte peach

561 Matt Vintage Hydrangea – matte soft beige

585 Matte Eucalyptus Leaf – brushed sky blue

Blushes – Limited Edition

6A Apricot Azalea – muted coral

39 Orange Rosewood – peach-beige-pink

Artdeco Brush

Angled Eyeshadow Brush

Eye Designer Refill – New Shades

32 Blooming Dahlia – warm brownish-pink

98 Metallic Oleander – cold brownish-crimson

Kajal Liner – New Shades

18 Bare – nude

30 Into the Jungle – olive

Color & Care Mascara – New & Limited Edition

01 Black – deep black

Mat Lip Powder Lipstick – Limited Edition

10 Hynotic Red – red

15 Mango Mania – mango

20 Spring Day – pink-beige

25 Lovely Blossom – peach-pink

30 Vibrant Pink – hot pink

35 Hibiscus Bloom – maroon

Perfect Color Lipstick – New Shades

110 Coral Reef – coral calm

124 Nostalgia Rose – pale pink

Perfect Mat Lipstick – New Shades

116 Poppy Red – red

152 Hot Pink – hot pink

Art Couture Nail Lacquer – Limited Edition

627 Pristine Petal – soft pink

786 Peach Cream – light peach

953 Rose Peony – pale lilac-pink

978 Silver Willow – bright silver metallic

Enjoy more photos..