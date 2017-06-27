Hello babes!

Artdeco introduces Take Me to L.A. as its second Summer 2017 Collection after the Paradise Island Collection (info, photos) that I told you about earlier and it’s already available in the stores.

Laid-back vibes. West Coast feeling. “Take me to L.A.” Is in inspired by the glamorous coolness of the Hollywood metropolis. This collection gives your look that certain something, a charming coolness with its shimmering metallic effects. Ready for the Sunset Strip?

Availability

International Launch Date – June 2017 at Douglas Perfumeries

UK Launch Date – late June 2017 at Beauty Bay, Debenhams

Artdeco Take Me to L.A. Summer 2017 Collection

Sun Protection Powder Foundation SPF 50 – New – €24.95

Perfectly matte complexion during sunny days: The Sun Protection Powder Foundation gives your complexion a natural, fresh appearance that lasts for hours – all while protecting your skin with an SPF 50 against cell damage and premature aging of the skin due to prolonged sun exposure. Applied wet, the Powder Foundation the light wet and dry texture works even better. Practical and stylish: Thanks to its easy to open click system, the refillable packaging can be easily opened and locks securely.

20 Cool Beige

50 Dark Cool Beige

70 Dark Sand

90 Light Sand

Sun Protection Powder Foundation SPF 50 Refill – New – €16.95

The handy refill pan can easily be inserted into the Sun Protection Powder Foundation as soon as the previous one is empty.

On The Glow Stick – New – €14.95

Sun-kissed glow: The On the Glow Stick gives your skin a golden glow. Try out the different effects of multi-layered highlights. The creamy soft texture blends easily into your skin with just the use of your fingers. Its compact retractable design fits into every handbag. Glow on the go!

Metallic Matt Lip Color – €9.95

So chromatic! The liquid lipstick enhances your lips with a silky smooth metallic effect. Irresistibly intense and perfectly even. The light, smooth texture glides unto your lips and stays put – without drying out your lips. Rodeo Drive, Sunset Boulevard or Walk Of Fame? All six color shifting colors ooze a touch of Hollywood glam.

05 Rodeo Drive

12 Sunset Boulevard

22 Beverly Hills

28 Walk of Fame

34 Venice Beach

38 Hollywood

Perfect Chromatic Eyeliner – New – €12.95

The Perfect Chromatic Eyeliner with its metallic shiny chrome effect turns your eyelid into a hypnotic eye catcher. The small brush is perfect for drawing fine and precise lines. Glamorous charm, perfectly done.

02 Lax

03 The Hills

Amazing Chromatic Mascara – New – €11.95

The Amazing Chromatic Mascara impressively highlights your lashes with color intense accents. Whether you use it as a top coat or by itself – it’s always an eye catcher. The Color shifting pigments change color depending on the angle of light, just like magic.

03 Pacific Coast

05 Purple Classic

Amazing Effect Mascara – €11.95

Build amazing volume for your lashes, while separating and defining them at the same time! The mini, short-bristled brush reaches all your lashes, even the finest ones and makes it possible to separate lashes very well. Thanks to the volumizing formulation even though the brush is so small, lashes are thicker and more luscious. It contains natural Candelilla wax, carnauba wax, jojoba wax and sunflower wax that keeps the lashes smooth, supple, soft and moisturized. Calendula extract has a soothing effect, making this mascara ideal even for sensitive eyes and silk proteins smoothing, caring and emollient properties.

01 Take Me to L.A. – black

Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick – €9.95

08 Terra Glow

14 Olive Glow

22 Ocean Mermaid

30 Into the Blue

45 Lavender Love

51 Rose Bouquet

58 Roman Treasure

64 Golden Times

2step Gel Lacquer Color Base – €6.95

412 Diva

426 Affair

438 Place to Be

467 Celebrity

2step Gel Lacquer Stay & Shine Top Coat – €7.95

Use the Stay & Shine Top Coat together with the Color Base of the 2step Gel Lacquer System. The ideally matched textures of both coatings give your nails color & gloss for up to two weeks. So a superior, radiant gel gloss effect can be created in only two steps. Without a nail salon. Without a lamp. Simple to do by yourself.

Enjoy more photos…