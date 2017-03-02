Benefit Cheek Parade Blusher and Bronzer Palette Spring 2017

Hello pretties!

When I’m seeing the new Benefit Cheek Parade Blusher and Bronzer Palette I almost feel the need of getting it even though I own the rest of colors separately. It’s really useful to have all these beautiful shades laid up so convenient in one palette, not to mention they are all full-size and have the two new entries for spring 2017 , Benefit GALifornia Blush (review, swatches, photos) and Hoola Lite Bronzer. Take a closer look but let me worn you, that you can get attached to this baby right here pretty quickly. 🙂

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now exclusively at House of Fraser

U.S. and International Launch Date – late March 2017

Benefits iconic bronzers and blushes rally together in this Limited Edition cheek palette. Features our NEW GALifornia golden pink blush, NEW hoola lite bronzer, original hoola matte bronzer and MORE. Drum up some cheeky fun with our signature Tips and Tricks!

Includes:

GALifornia Golden Pink Blush (New) (Full-Size) (REVIEW)

Hoola Lite Bronzer (New) (Full-Size)

Hoola Bronzer (Repromote) (Full-Size)

Rockateur Cheek Powder (Repromote) (Full-Size)

Dandelion Brightening Face Powder (Repromote) (Full-Size)

Mini Powder Brush

LOOKS

GALifornia dreamin` – Let the good vibes roll! Sweep GALifornia golden pink blush onto the apples of your cheeks and along cheekbones – its part sun, pure fun!

– Let the good vibes roll! Sweep GALifornia golden pink blush onto the apples of your cheeks and along cheekbones – its part sun, pure fun! Believe this bronze! – Blend hoola matte powder bronzer across cheeks, chin and forehead for a natural-looking, year-round bronze.

– Blend hoola matte powder bronzer across cheeks, chin and forehead for a natural-looking, year-round bronze. Sunkiss me quick! – Sweep hoola lite all over face as a finishing powder. This matte, light bronzer instantly warms up your face.

– Sweep hoola lite all over face as a finishing powder. This matte, light bronzer instantly warms up your face. Take center stage – Blend rockateur on the apples of your cheeks for a rockin` rose gold flush that will wow the crowds!

– Blend rockateur on the apples of your cheeks for a rockin` rose gold flush that will wow the crowds! Perk rally! – For an instant pink-me-up, dust dandelion baby-pink brightening face powder on cheeks or all over face.

Enjoy more photos…