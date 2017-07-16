Hello beauties!

At the end of summer Bobbi Brown launches Crushed Lip Color, a new lipstick line which features 20 vibrant colors. The new Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color is a lipstick that delivers a soft finish with a smooth color and a comfortable sensation. It is said that you will fall in love with it from the the moment it touches your lips.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 29 September 2017

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color Fall 2017

The range of 20 colors will vary from a large spectrum of nudes, to impressive vivid colors and deep autumn, rich shades. It feels soft on the lips and provides a matte finish but without a drying sensation. It can be applied even on dry lips as it will feel them with moisture and the formula which has rich moisturizing ingredients will sink into the lip’s vertical lines.

It’s interesting to try this lips as I can’t picture a matte finish lip color with a moisturizing sensation. I will be back with more details closer to the launch date. 🙂

Enjoy more photos…