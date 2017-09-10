Hello pretties!

I’ve been sitting on the information about Bobbi Brown Holiday 2017 Party-Ready Gifts for a few weeks now. I posted a sneak peek on Instagram last month, but I was not allowed to reveal more. Bobbi Brown Party-Ready Gifts is actually the Holiday Gifting Collection that’s been launched every year. Also in October we’ll get to see Bobbi Brown Holiday 2017 Caviar & Rubies Collection so keep an eye on my blog for new updates.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – October 2017 at Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus

International Launch Date – end October 2017

Bobbi Brown Holiday 2017 Party-Ready Gifts

I got for you in the photos bellow just a few of the new Bobbi Brown Holiday 2017 offerings. Deluxe Beauty Trunk comes in a dark burgundy shade and will be a limited edition release. There will also be a smaller Beauty Case that you can use to store your makeup items.

Luxe Classics Mini Lip Set features 10 shades of Bobbi Brown Luxe lipsticks in a travel size format. The Travel Brush Set features 5 essential makeup brushes for cheeks, eyes and lips.

Many more sets and palettes, all listed as limited edition will be joining this collection. I’ll post more information and photos soon. In the meantime take a closer look and read the preliminary info.

@bobbibrown Holiday 2017 ❄️🎄Party-Ready Gifts will be on the counters in October 😍#bobbibrown #bobbibrownholiday2017 #makeupcollection #bobbibrownchristmas2017 #chicpreview #bbloggersuk #bblogger A post shared by Tavia (@chicprofile) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

Extra Glow Skincare Set

Beach Getaway Set

Instant Glame Set

Instant Pretty Set

It’s Your Party Eye & Cheek Palette

Cat Eye Long Wear Gel Eyeliner and Brush Set

Party Glow Duo

Party of Four Mini Lip Gloss Set

Soft Smokey Shadow & Mascara Palette

Evening Glow Eye Shadow Palette

Satin & Caviar Shadow & Long Wear Gel Eyeliner Palette

Bobbi to Glow Highlighting Trio

Enjoy more photos…