Hello beauties!

The new Catrice Blessing Browns fall 2017 collection looks amazing too me. It’s all about brown, chocolaty shades and lip colors. Different finishes of matte, shiny creams or metallics and even a new metallic lip liner.

Availability

International Launch Date – September 2017 in Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lithuania, Montenegro, Slovenia, Russia, Ireland, Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Greece, Spain, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Phillippines, Singapore, Thailand, Panama, Kuwait, Lebanon and Tunisia.

Catrice Blessing Browns Fall 2017 Collection

Melting Lip Colour – Limited Edition

Creamy texture with medium coverage and a glossy finish.

C01 Café Au Lait

C02 Creme Brulee

C03 Tarte Au Chocolat

C04 Macaron Kiss

Matt Lip Cream – Limited Edition

High pigmentation meets upon super matt finish that doesn’t dry out the lips.

C01 Café Au Lait

C02 Café Noir

C03 Mousse Au Chocolat

C04 Plum Sucrée

Metallic Liquid Lip Liner – Limited Edition

With a metallic finish and felt-tip applicator, the Liquid Lip Liner creates unique lip looks.

C01 Copper To Go

C02 Rosé Frappé

Matt Lip Liner – Limited Edition

The colour-coordinated Lip Liners complement the Melting Lip Colours perfectly with a longlasting, matt texture that makes lipstick last longer and intensifies its colour.

C01 Café Au Lait

C02 Crème Brûlée

C03 Tarte Au Chocolat

C04 Macaron Kiss

Enjoy more photos…