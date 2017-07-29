Hello beauties!
The new Catrice Blessing Browns fall 2017 collection looks amazing too me. It’s all about brown, chocolaty shades and lip colors. Different finishes of matte, shiny creams or metallics and even a new metallic lip liner.
Availability
International Launch Date – September 2017 in Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lithuania, Montenegro, Slovenia, Russia, Ireland, Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Greece, Spain, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Phillippines, Singapore, Thailand, Panama, Kuwait, Lebanon and Tunisia.
Catrice Blessing Browns Fall 2017 Collection
Melting Lip Colour – Limited Edition
Creamy texture with medium coverage and a glossy finish.
- C01 Café Au Lait
- C02 Creme Brulee
- C03 Tarte Au Chocolat
- C04 Macaron Kiss
Matt Lip Cream – Limited Edition
High pigmentation meets upon super matt finish that doesn’t dry out the lips.
- C01 Café Au Lait
- C02 Café Noir
- C03 Mousse Au Chocolat
- C04 Plum Sucrée
Metallic Liquid Lip Liner – Limited Edition
With a metallic finish and felt-tip applicator, the Liquid Lip Liner creates unique lip looks.
- C01 Copper To Go
- C02 Rosé Frappé
Matt Lip Liner – Limited Edition
The colour-coordinated Lip Liners complement the Melting Lip Colours perfectly with a longlasting, matt texture that makes lipstick last longer and intensifies its colour.
- C01 Café Au Lait
- C02 Crème Brûlée
- C03 Tarte Au Chocolat
- C04 Macaron Kiss
Enjoy more photos…