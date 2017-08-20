Hello pretties!

Catrice Dawid Tomaszewski Fall 2017 Collection is being unveiled before our eyes. There are new and limited edition products waiting to be discovered!

With the Limited Edition Dawid Tomaszewski by Catrice, exclusive beauty products were created – in collaboration with the internationally renowned designer – in the unique signature design of his Autumn/Winter Collection 2017.

Availability

International Launch Date – October to mid November 2017 in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Bosnia, Czech Republic, Hungary,

Macedonia, Poland, Slovenia, Russia, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore, Morocco, Greece, Myanmar, Syria and Iraq.

Catrice Dawid Tomaszewski Fall 2017 Collection

Eye & Face Palette – Limited Edition

Eight powder eye shadows with matte to intensively shimmering effects, combined with a highlighter and a fine blush.

C01 Bauhaus Obsession

Wild Matt Lip Colour – Limited Edition

High-coverage texture with an ultra- matte finish for expressive lip looks.

C01 Unconventional Violet

C02 Lucy’s Red

Glow Stick – New & Limited Edition

The highlighter with a creamy texture contains light-reflecting pigments for an extravagant glow.

C01 Fashion Flash

Iridescent Lip Glow – New & Limited Edition

The delicate, colourless texture conjures-up a special highlight on the lips with its holographic shimmer. Can be worn solo or on top of lipstick.

C01 Transparent Veil

Lip & Eye Pencil – Limited Edition

2in1 lip and eyeliner in a dark violet shade with a matte finish and a shiny metallic gold nuance. Thanks to the high coverage, it is suitable for outlining the lips or creating an intensive eyeliner style.

C01 Gilded Glitz

C02 Violet For VICTOR-y

Nail Lacquer – Limited Edition

Nail polishes with a long-lasting texture, strong coverage and a matte finish.

C01 Gilded Glitz

C02 Offbeat Rosewood

C03 Violet For VICTOR-y

Beauty Clutch – New & Limited Edition

The rosé clutch with a leather appearance bears the signature design of Dawid Tomaszewski and offers plenty of space to store the most essential beauty companions.

Enjoy more photos…