Hello babes!

Catrice announces the new Ombre Two Tone Lipstick line as an exciting innovation, joining the permanent range right this month. The new ombre lipsticks effortlessly bring a cool color gradient to your lips. From now on, the two tone lipsticks are available as a special highlight in the standard range so I’ll need to hurry to my local Catrice counter and check them out. Hopefully I’ll have swatches and reviews ready for you by the end of this month.

Availability

International Launch Date – January 2017 at Muller

Catrice Spring 2017 Ombre Two Tone Lipstick Line

Ombre Two Tone Lipstick – New & Permanent – €4.99

Ultimate Dimension. The creamy and soft, colour-intense texture with argan oil effortlessly brings the spectacular ombré trend to the lips. Two colours each, combined in a diamond shape, create a gorgeous finish with a colour gradient.

Shades: