Hello babes!
Catrice announces the new Ombre Two Tone Lipstick line as an exciting innovation, joining the permanent range right this month. The new ombre lipsticks effortlessly bring a cool color gradient to your lips. From now on, the two tone lipsticks are available as a special highlight in the standard range so I’ll need to hurry to my local Catrice counter and check them out. Hopefully I’ll have swatches and reviews ready for you by the end of this month.
Availability
International Launch Date – January 2017 at Muller
Catrice Spring 2017 Ombre Two Tone Lipstick Line
Ombre Two Tone Lipstick – New & Permanent – €4.99
Ultimate Dimension. The creamy and soft, colour-intense texture with argan oil effortlessly brings the spectacular ombré trend to the lips. Two colours each, combined in a diamond shape, create a gorgeous finish with a colour gradient.
Shades:
- 010 Rockabily Rosewood
- 020 Nude York City Style
- 030 Grapedation Nude
- 040 Not ExpiRED Yet
- 050 Please Tell Rosy
- 060 Bloody Vampire Kiss