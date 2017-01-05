Hello lovelies!

Subtle Elegance. Pure sophistication as a statement. The Limited Edition “Pulse of Purism” by CATRICE unites subtlety with unobtrusive luxury. The palette of colours combines greyish shades with cool blue and elegant mauve with a fresh hibiscus tone. The highlight of the edition is the Pure Radiance Glowrizer, which gives the complexion an elegant glow. Painted in the spring colours of 2017, the nails are given an edgy finish with the “Brushed Metal“ Top Coat or the golden Nail Stripes.

Availability

International Launch Date – February and March 2017 in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Belarus, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Nepal, Myanmar, Philippines, Panama, Jordan, Malta, Qatar, Tunesia

Catrice Spring 2017 Pulse of Purism Collection

Pure Metal Palette – Limited Edition

Metallic Atmosphere. The palettes each contain three baked, powdery eyeshadows with a metallic effect. Champagne, silvery blue and copper on the one hand; white, taupe and bronze on the other.

C01 MEtal, Myself and I

C02 By All Means MetalEYES

Brow Pomade Stick – Limited Edition

Fixing Tool. The practical Brow Pomade Stick can be used to contour, fill or set the brows in place.

C01 Elegant PurisME

2-Tone Lipstick – Limited Edition

Rose Mallow. The two-tone lipstick with a shimmering centre offers soft colour-distribution with a glossy finish.

C01 Pure Hibiscocoon

Pure Radiance Glowrizer – Limited Edition

Glowing Perfection. Provides a subtle, radiant glow and evens out irregularities of the skin: the primer with light-reflecting gel-pearls. The dispenser gently crushes the pearls during the pumping process and turns them into an innovative, smooth texture.

C01 Natural Glow

Powder Blush – Limited Edition

Best Of Coral. The blush with a silky powder texture emphasises the cheekbones in bright coral pink. For an especially fresh-looking complexion.

C01 Pure Hibiscocoon

Nail Lacquer – Limited Edition

Springtime. The nail lacquers in three trend colours stand out for their longlasting, intensive coverage and perfect shine.

C01 Pure Blues

C02 PuREDfied Simplicity

C03 Pure Hibiscocoon

Top Coat – Limited Edition

Melted Metal. The Top Coat dries matt and has hard bristles to create a unique “Brushed Metal Look”. The polish with a longlasting texture can either be applied on top of colour nail polish or solo on the natural nail.

C01 Minimalist Melted Metal

Nail Stripes – Limited Edition

Delicately Designed. Nail Stripes, the trend accessory, bring an elegant and intricate design onto the nails. The golden foil is self-adhesive and can be applied on clear or colour nail polishes as well as directly on the natural nail.

C01 Simple Understatement

