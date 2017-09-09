Hello sweeties!

I’m here to tease you a bit with the new Chanel Holiday 2017 Collection which launches later this Fall. Every year we get to see a new edition of Chanel Le Libre Makeup Collection released for the Holiday season. Most of the products are the same, the difference being in the new shades. A lot of red I’d say, as this is the festive color. If I got your attention keep reading after the jump for more details.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – end October 2017 at Nordstrom, Saks, Sephora, Neiman Marcus

International Launch Date – November 2017

Chanel Holiday 2017 Collection Sneak Peek

Chanel Les 5 Ombres Holiday 2017 Palette is in the center of this collection. Let me know your thoughts on the new shades. You’ll get a shimmery golden-copper, light gold, two matte finish shades in burgundy and grayish-green, plus a shimmery emerald green. The colors are not really my thing so I’m going to pass on this palette.

Chanel Ombre Premiere Mono Eyeshadow in No.882 an intense platinum khaki shade will be part of this collection as well. There are a lot of teasing photos from this collection already available on Instagram. Waterproof eyeliner Chanel Stylo Yeux in No.857 a dark green will go great with the eyeshadow palette. I do see mostly red and green shades in this collection so if you are into these colors, you’d better hold on tight to your wallet. 🙂

Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in No.37 is a deep burgundy while Chanel Joues Contraste Blush in No.380 is a bright orange-red.

This year, Chanel Rouge Allure and Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet matte lipsticks come by two limited edition colors, each. The lipsticks comes in different shades of red. Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss offers bright orange shade and an intense red.

Chanel Le Vernis will be available in three shades of green and red, to match the entire collection. No.604 Scenario is a neon coral red, No.580 Celebrity is black and No.582 Fiction is a dark emerald green.

That’s it for now! I’m curious to know what are you thoughts for this collection. 🙂

Enjoy…