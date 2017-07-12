Hello pretties!

Chanel Neon Wave is the newest summer 2017 makeup collection which presents an electric look with vivid and fluorescent shades. You can play with the color to achieve an electric, satinate and luminous look perfect for these hot summer days. The entire collection is limited edition!

Availability

International Launch Date – end July 2017

Japan Launch Date –

France Launch Date – Now at chanel.fr

Chanel Neon Wave Summer 2017 Collection

Pulse – a deep satiny eggplant

Magnetic – neon pink

Enjoy more photos…