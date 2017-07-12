Chanel Neon Wave Summer 2017 Collection

by Tavia, 1 comment

Hello pretties!

Chanel Neon Wave is the newest summer 2017 makeup collection which presents an electric look with vivid and fluorescent shades. You can play with the color to achieve an electric, satinate and luminous look perfect for these hot summer days. The entire collection is limited edition!

Availability

International Launch Date – end July 2017

Japan Launch Date

France Launch Date – Now at chanel.fr

Chanel Neon Wave Summer 2017 Collection

Chanel Ombre Premiere – €32.00

  • Pulse – a deep satiny eggplant
  • Ray – a light pink with platinum reflections
  • Beat – a copper with gold reflections and
  • Trance – a khaki with golden reflections

Le Vernis – €25.00

  • Magnetic – neon pink
  • Electric – neon blue
  • Ultrasonic – neon orange and
  • Fantastic – neon green

Enjoy more photos…

Other articles you should check out!

One Comment

  1. The Chanel singles look to be lovely shades and useful for everyday wear.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *