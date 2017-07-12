Hello pretties!
Chanel Neon Wave is the newest summer 2017 makeup collection which presents an electric look with vivid and fluorescent shades. You can play with the color to achieve an electric, satinate and luminous look perfect for these hot summer days. The entire collection is limited edition!
Availability
International Launch Date – end July 2017
Japan Launch Date –
France Launch Date – Now at chanel.fr
Chanel Neon Wave Summer 2017 Collection
Chanel Ombre Premiere – €32.00
- Pulse – a deep satiny eggplant
- Ray – a light pink with platinum reflections
- Beat – a copper with gold reflections and
- Trance – a khaki with golden reflections
Le Vernis – €25.00
- Magnetic – neon pink
- Electric – neon blue
- Ultrasonic – neon orange and
- Fantastic – neon green
Enjoy more photos…
One Comment
The Chanel singles look to be lovely shades and useful for everyday wear.