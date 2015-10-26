Hello beauties!
Winter is not even here and seeing the first photos of Chanel Spring 2016 Makeup Collection makes me think that I’ve left the cold season behind as I’m looking forward to seeing the new bright, fresh and colorful palettes of spring.
Availability
Japan Launch Date – 8 January 2016
U.S. Launch Date – January 2016
Chanel Spring 2016 Makeup Collection
Another blue makeup look from Chanel? While some of you may jump for joy over this color, I thought we left this makeup trend behind in the summer with Chanel Blue Notes de Chanel Collection (info, photos). Am I wrong?
Seeing that gorgeous Chanel Blush palette which features 5 new shades of pink, coral and beige gave me hope that Chanel Spring 2016 Makeup Collection will definitely include some rosy colors. Chanel spring 2016 Blusher has already been seen on different Instagram accounts and the photos got everyone crazy over this limited edition makeup piece.
This collection was inspired by brilliant colors and overflowing energy of mornings in Los Angeles. The L.A. sunrise theme has been definitely well chosen to represent such bright and vibrant lip shades like No.114, No.116 and No.118.
Enjoy more photos…
Photo Source: Sweet_Editors, twi_tkmk
8 Comments
Thanks for this latest collection I can really keep myself updated with latest trends, you are doing really amazing thing Tavia.
This is an example of how NOT to sell an eye shadow palette. No-one wears makeup like that – spread across their face. Having said that, I love the blue colours and the lipsticks look gorgeous too.
The eyeshadow is worn like that for runway purposes only. If u ever watched fashion shows they do some creative things, but it’s for show, not intended to tell the public that that’s how you’re supposed to wear your makeup.
The pictures of makeup across their faces are from the runway show not to advertise the collection. Ans Personally, I would apreciate a more artsy advertise than the plain “beauty” adds we usually see. It shows really well the color of the product applied.
I’m not so sure that I am a fan of the blue. I love the other shades though. Thank you for sharing!
Great article for the ladies. Great share and really liked it.
Thanks for the share..!!
Amazed by the collection! Gotta get’em all!
Great collection! I have store of my own but I often refer blogs to get ideas. You have a good one!