Chanel Summer 2017 Les Beiges Collection First Look

Here’s a new update for Chanel Summer 2017 Les Beiges Collection that I’ve showed you last month. Every year Chanel launches its new Les Beiges makeup line and this year we are in for a treat as we get more products that just the usual Healthy Glow Powders. Chanel comes out with a cushion foundation, Les Beiges Palette, mono eyeshadows and if you are curious to know more then you should follow me right after the jump for more details.

Availability

Europe Launch Date – end March 2017

Chanel Summer 2017 Les Beiges Collection

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Luminous Colour – New & Limited Edition

Light

Medium

Medium Deep

Medium Light

Chanel Les Beiges Palette Regard Belle Mine / Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette – New & Limited Edition

Features five nude colors with a creamy texture.

Pearl Beige

Light Matte Brown

Matte Brown

Matt Taupe

Satin Black

Chanel Ombre Premiere / Mono Eyeshadow – New

Will be available in 14 shades but for now you can have a first look at No.26 Noir Satin and No.28 Sable.

Chanel Les Beiges Stick Belle Mine – Limited Edition

Available as a creamy blush in two shades:

Coral

Pink

Chanel Les Beiges Boutique Bell Mine SPF 25 Cushion Foundation – New

This new foundation has an aqua-gel formula, feeling like an emulsion an contains 56% water which will ensure a light and natural finish. The foundation can be applied with the famous cushion applicator of the new retractable brush. It will be available in 10 shades.

Enjoy more photos…

Source: Beautybyj_blog