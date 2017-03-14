Hello cuties!
American actress Kristen Stewart fronts the campaign for Chanel Summer 2017 Ombre Premiere Eyes Collection. Kristen appears in several photos wearing boldly-colored eye shadows in intense bronze and electric blue, which means the entire collection will be focused on the eyes. Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer Lucia Pica has designed a new range of Chanel Ombre Premiere mono eyeshadows ranging from azure blue to canary yellow, violet to silver gray, all with a hint of mother-of-pearl which translates to a iridescent finish. Chanel Illusion d’Ombre comes in eight new shades with a creamy texture that melts onto eyelids.
Some really gorgeous shades here, especially if you don’t want to go to the expense of purchasing a palette for just a couple of colours.