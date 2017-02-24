Charlotte Tilbury Spring 2017 Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask

by Tavia, No comments yet

Hello pretties!

Charlotte Tilbury continues to revolutionize the beauty world with the launch of her NEW Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask – the DRY sheet mask of the future! I’m honestly hooked on sheet face masks at the moment and I’m definitely in trying out this new one. 🙂

Availability

UK Launch Date – March 2017 exclusively at Harvey Nichols and at @charlottetilbury.com.uk

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask

A hyper-intelligent 5-skin solution that intensely hydrates, lifts, brightens, decreases wrinkles and smooths the complexion, this next-generation mask is endorsed by celebrity facialist Debbie Thomas and is absolutely loved by YOU. It is the instant Hollywood celebrity facial effect!

In recent studies 91% of women agreed that they had softer, smoother, more hydrated skin; 85% agreed that their skin looked brighter and more radiant; and 70% noticed that their wrinkles were significantly reduced!

Other articles you should check out!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge