Hello beauties!

Charlotte Tilbury released a new spring 2017 collection called Supermodel Brow Lift which has all the items you need to create perfect eyebrows and full lashes.

Darlings, no make-up look is complete without flawless eyebrows – they are the pillar of the face! I call them an Instant Face Lift! My Supermodel Brow Lift eyebrow kit has everything you need to get the coveted brows of the catwalk. It’s the ultimate Browformation with five full-sized products to ensure you can have Best Brows Of Your Life every day!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges

International – Now @charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury Spring 2017 Supermodel Brow Lift Collection

Charlotte says your brows are the pillars of your face—they define your beauty—and this revolutionary new sculpt and shade gel, enriched with magic elasticizing wax and vitamin E, glides on like a dream while the first of its kind micro-fine miracle precision brush coats, shades and grooms every single hair for flawlessly defined brows in an instant

Brigitte

Cara

Linda

Sculpting Gel

The ‘shade’ cream-pencil squares off brows at the inner corners, fills in the arch and draws ends to a fine point. The ‘shape’ brush refines the look and eliminates excess color. The ‘lift’ sponge tip applies a universally-flattering highlight under the arch for an illusion of lift.

Brooke S

Cara D

Grace K

The five-groove brush deposits the optimal amount of mascara along your lash line, pushing lashes up and out with each stroke. Fine-tipped bristles catch every lash no matter how small or fine, while the glossy formula creates voluptuous, three-dimensional flutter.

Glossy Black

Life Changing Lashes Eyelash Curler elongates lashes and opens up your eyes.

How it works: The curler lifts and separates lashes for a push-up effect, making your eyes seem more awake.

Inspired by a professional photographer’s magic retoucher pen, The Retoucher Conceal & Treat Stick by Charlotte Tilbury makes imperfections all but disappear with the click of a button. A hydrating complex keeps skin plumped up and moisturized for a natural, luminous finish while a black tea derivative rich in vitamins fills in hollowed-out skin grooves, creating a smooth, seamless surface.

01 Fair

02 Fair

03 Medium

04 Medium

05 Medium

06 Medium

07 Medium Dark

08 Medium Dark

09 Dark

10 Dark

