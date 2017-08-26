Hello pretties!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury The Ultimate Hollywood Look for Fall 2017 with the new matte liquid lipsticks and contouring and highlight duo.

Darlings, this is makeup to give everyone that Hollywood state of mind! The Ultimate Hollywood Look is the perfect makeup kit to get a red-carpet ready glamorous look in minutes. Featuring some of Charlotte’s magic best-sellers plus NEW Hollywood Collection, this is a staple kit for your makeup bag!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Charlotte Tilbury

UK Launch Date – Now at Charlotte Tilbury, Selfridges

Charlotte Tilbury The Ultimate Hollywood Look

A matte contouring lipstick that glides on like a gloss, sets like a soft-focus matte and nurtures like a cream while feeling light as air.

Best Actress – nude brown

– nude brown Charlotte Darling – beige nude

– beige nude Dangerous Liaison – rusty rose

– rusty rose Dolly Bird – toned pale pink

– toned pale pink Pin Up Pink – coral pink

– coral pink Platinum Blonde – peachy nude

– peachy nude Rising Star – pink

– pink Screen Siren – ruby red

– ruby red Show Girl – deep berry

– deep berry Too Bad I’m Bad – rosy pink

Hollywood Contour Duo – $67.00 / €61.00 / £51.00

Darlings, now everyone can get a perfect facial framework! My Hollywood Contour Duo is THE contouring essential makeup kit to carve out killer cheekbones & give yourself a candlelit complexion. This kit includes:

Hollywood Contour Wand will give you mega-watt cheekbones instantly with a cushion applicator for a super blendable finish in a lightweight formula.

Hollywood Beauty Light Wand is the rose-gold highlighter that looks good on everyone! The light-reflecting particles will give you a natural glow that looks great in pictures & in person!

A brush designed with two brush heads for a flawless makeup base. The large flat-top head allows you to achieve a flawless base quickly and effortlessly, and is perfect for contour blending and softening harsh lines. The angled small head is perfect for precise contouring, as well as concealing under the eyes, around the nose or the small curvatures of the face. Best of all, the synthetic hairs are designed to stay put.

