Chicprofile has moved to London

Hello my beauties!

Yes, my moving to London was basically one of the main reasons why I haven’t blogged for a couple of weeks. I didn’t plan it will took that much until I would resume blogging but things are not always happening like we want them too.

So, as promised here’s how everything happened and what I’ve been doing for the last six weeks or so. Some of you may know already that I was planning to move to London for quite a while now and I spent most of 2016 prepping for my departure. Is not easy to move from one place to another, how about moving to a totally different country. I wanted everything to happen slowly so I’d be able to solve everything before my departure, let everything in place and also have time to spent with my family. I don’t know how things happen for other people but for me it was a struggle, a fight against destiny and unpredictable events right till the last day.

As I was saying I had my mind set up for London for almost two years and everytime I wanted to leave, faith interfere and I had to take one step back and postpone everything. 2016 was a tough year for me, but beautiful in the same time as I kept remaining positive at all time. I hoped I’d be able to tell you about this big change in my life since April…but my health was one of the problems I couldn’t. Just one month before my departure my health started to deteriorate rapidly and since I found out what caused that I wanted to focus on nothing else but my fast recovery. With that in mind, I want to thank you all for your kind words and messages and after so many years of blogging I’m happy to see that more and more readers care about me and they get alert when they see I’ve stopped posting for a few days, how about for a few weeks. I’m feeling much better now, but I’m still under treatment so I’ll have to get used to a different lifestyle from now on.

I’m happy to be in London, finally…even though it takes some time to get used to the…even more busy lifestyle…that what I had in Bucharest. Visiting London and living here is totally a different story…when I came here as a tourist I saw London with different eyes and I was all active and energized at all time. Now…I feel so tired at the end of the day and I can’t believe I’m usually going to sleep before 10 PM. 🙂 It will take me a while before I get used to everything, I don’t even want to mention the traffic and how everyone here is driving on the “wrong side” of the road or how tired you can get from using the public transport and changing buses and tubes. 🙂 I wouldn’t say that London is all sweets and honey, as they are things that are driving me crazy…but time and patience will get me there.

I’m happy that I finally resumed blogging and even though I don’t think I’ll be able to blog as much as I used to in the past (at least of a while now) I’ll try my best to update the blog as often as possible. The “fun fact” is that I’m looking for a new place to live right now and planning to move soon, so that will take most of my time and energy, besides beauty events and checking out all the newest collections in the stores.

You can always follow me on Instagram to see what I’ve been up to everyday and see pieces from my day-to-day life. Keep in touch guys! Thank you once again for being so patient with me!!!