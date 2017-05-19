Chicprofile has moved to London

Hello my beauties!
Yes, my moving to London was basically one of the main reasons why I haven’t blogged for a couple of weeks. I didn’t plan it will took that much until I would resume blogging but things are not always happening like we want them too.
So, as promised here’s how everything happened and what I’ve been doing for the last six weeks or so. Some of you may know already that I was planning to move to London for quite a while now and I spent most of 2016 prepping for my departure. Is not easy to move from one place to another, how about moving to a totally different country. I wanted everything to happen slowly so I’d be able to solve everything before my departure, let everything in place and also have time to spent with my family. I don’t know how things happen for other people but for me it was a struggle, a fight against destiny and unpredictable events right till the last day.
As I was saying I had my mind set up for London for almost two years and everytime I wanted to leave, faith interfere and I had to take one step back and postpone everything. 2016 was a tough year for me, but beautiful in the same time as I kept remaining positive at all time. I hoped I’d be able to tell you about this big change in my life since April…but my health was one of the problems I couldn’t. Just one month before my departure my health started to deteriorate rapidly and since I found out what caused that I wanted to focus on nothing else but my fast recovery. With that in mind, I want to thank you all for your kind words and messages and after so many years of blogging I’m happy to see that more and more readers care about me and they get alert when they see I’ve stopped posting for a few days, how about for a few weeks. I’m feeling much better now, but I’m still under treatment so I’ll have to get used to a different lifestyle from now on.
I’m happy to be in London, finally…even though it takes some time to get used to the…even more busy lifestyle…that what I had in Bucharest. Visiting London and living here is totally a different story…when I came here as a tourist I saw London with different eyes and I was all active and energized at all time. Now…I feel so tired at the end of the day and I can’t believe I’m usually going to sleep before 10 PM. 🙂 It will take me a while before I get used to everything, I don’t even want to mention the traffic and how everyone here is driving on the “wrong side” of the road or how tired you can get from using the public transport and changing buses and tubes. 🙂 I wouldn’t say that London is all sweets and honey, as they are things that are driving me crazy…but time and patience will get me there.
I’m happy that I finally resumed blogging and even though I don’t think I’ll be able to blog as much as I used to in the past (at least of a while now) I’ll try my best to update the blog as often as possible. The “fun fact” is that I’m looking for a new place to live right now and planning to move soon, so that will take most of my time and energy, besides beauty events and checking out all the newest collections in the stores.
You can always follow me on Instagram to see what I’ve been up to everyday and see pieces from my day-to-day life. Keep in touch guys! Thank you once again for being so patient with me!!!
6 Comments
All the best with your move and get well soon. Until you resume here, see you on Instagram. Thank you so much
Will miss this,
Oh my Tavia, you have had a big journey so far this year. I wondered where you had got to.
I was just reading on my other favourite beauty site, the Plastic Diaries and how the author there had suffered from Blogger Burnout – which can happen to anyone who is committed to providing up to date news in the beauty world. I hope your health issues are being sorted out and that you take time to heal properly. We will all be here when you return.
Moving to a new country, particularly one quite as different to the one you grew up in, is exhausting to say the least. I would suggest that on a couple of nights a week you go to bed an hour or more earlier so that you don’t end up sleep deprived. Looking for a new place to live is also very tiring too. Best of luck that you find what you are looking for at a reasonable rent/price.
Take care Tavia.
Welcome to London Tavia!
I live here too!!
London’s beauty events are IMATS; Wedding shows; to name but a few…ready to advise you if you need help.
You are simply the BEST.
It is because of you that i have, or have not, purchased certain beauty products. You have saved me from making expensive mistakes, and have taught me that the best is always yet to come.
We will always wait for you. Relax. Enjoy. Take it easy!
Best wishes in all your endeavours.
Kind regards,
Thelma xxoo
Hi Thelma! Thank you so much for your lovely wishes! I actually been to IMATS last weekend and it was really disappointing for me. I had to wait to enter for almost an hour…not to mention the huge queue it was for Kat von D booth. There were actually just a couple of brands there, no discounts unless you were a PRO member, MUA or student …so basically for a regular makeup lover it would have been no biggy…just paying the entrance fee to get products at the same money you’ll get them in the shop. 🙁 I did buy a few items though.
Hope you all the best! Because of you have not blogging, a few days before, I was looking, if accidentally have I unsubscribe!