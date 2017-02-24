Hello babes!

Clarins ads four new variations of their Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil to the collection just in time for those hot summer days. This luxurious lip treatment oil contains a blend of soothing hazelnut and organic jojoba oils to smooth, comfort and plump your lips.

Availability

International Launch Date – March 2017 at Sephora

Clarins 2017 NEW Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil

Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil – New – $26.00

These pretty lip-loving-oils can easily turn into your summer beauty essential. The collection will now have seven shades in total with different fruity fragrances.

Revolutionary formula—rich in effective plant ingredients—was inspired by Clarins’ best-selling Face and Body Treatment Oils. • This gel-like non-sticky oil with sheer color nourishes and enhances lips with high shine

• Soothes the senses with a delicate scent

• Luxurious applicator assures comfort, pleasure and ease of use

Shades:

01 Honey

02 Raspberry

03 Red Berry

04 Candy (New)

(New) 05 Tangerine (New)

(New) 06 Mint (New)

(New) 07 Honey Glam (New)

Enjoy more photos…