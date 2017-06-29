Hello beauties!
Dare to go tropical with the new Clarins Summer Bronze 2017 Collection which features the perfect products to create that gorgeous sunkissed look.
Clarins Summer Bronze 2017 Collection
Sunkissed Bronzing & Blush Compact – Limited Edition – $40.00 / £30.00
Whether you’re going for a golden touch of tan or a look that’s beautifully bronzed, this limited-edition trio of tropical leaf-embossed powders will warm your complexion with the sun-kissed look of summer. Clarins’ exclusive Light-Optimizing + Complex blurs the look of lines and wrinkles for a youthful-looking glow, while additional ingredients lock in moisture to keep skin soft, supple and comfortable and help defend skin from harsh environmental influences. White tea extract fights the harmful effects of free radicals. This compact also contains an iridescent pop of coral to bring a beachy glow to your cheeks.
Sunkissed 4-Color Eye Palette – Limited Edition – $43.00 / £34.00
A sultry eyeshadow quartet with colors that glide on dry for a softly muted eye, or go on wet for an intense, smoldering effect.
Shades:
- Beige
- Golden
- Brown
- Tropical Orange
Waterproof Eye Pencil – Limited Edition – $26.50 / £17.50
- 06 Gold
- 07 Copper
Supra Volume Mascara – Permanent – $28.00 / £21.50
A mascara that creates thick, full, voluminous lashes. This gentle, clump-free, long-lasting formula is enriched with cassie flower wax and panthenol to help strengthen and protect for a full, magnified lash look. Rich pigments deliver intense color results.
Instant Light Natural Lip Balm Perfector – $26.00 / £18.50
A lip perfector that feels like a balm, shines like a gloss and boasts the soothing, smoothing, lip-plumping benefits of Clarins’ natural botanical extracts.
- 01 Rose
- 02 Coral
- 03 My Pink
- 04 Orange
- 05 Red
- 06 Rosewood
