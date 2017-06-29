Hello beauties!

Dare to go tropical with the new Clarins Summer Bronze 2017 Collection which features the perfect products to create that gorgeous sunkissed look.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at Nordstrom

UK – Now at Clarins.co.uk, FeelUnique, Selfridges

Clarins Summer Bronze 2017 Collection

Whether you’re going for a golden touch of tan or a look that’s beautifully bronzed, this limited-edition trio of tropical leaf-embossed powders will warm your complexion with the sun-kissed look of summer. Clarins’ exclusive Light-Optimizing + Complex blurs the look of lines and wrinkles for a youthful-looking glow, while additional ingredients lock in moisture to keep skin soft, supple and comfortable and help defend skin from harsh environmental influences. White tea extract fights the harmful effects of free radicals. This compact also contains an iridescent pop of coral to bring a beachy glow to your cheeks.

A sultry eyeshadow quartet with colors that glide on dry for a softly muted eye, or go on wet for an intense, smoldering effect.

Shades:

Beige

Golden

Brown

Tropical Orange

06 Gold

07 Copper

A mascara that creates thick, full, voluminous lashes. This gentle, clump-free, long-lasting formula is enriched with cassie flower wax and panthenol to help strengthen and protect for a full, magnified lash look. Rich pigments deliver intense color results.

A lip perfector that feels like a balm, shines like a gloss and boasts the soothing, smoothing, lip-plumping benefits of Clarins’ natural botanical extracts.

01 Rose

02 Coral

03 My Pink

04 Orange

05 Red

06 Rosewood

SHOP THIS POST

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Enjoy more photos…