Hello beauties!

The latest newness from Dior is an addition to the famous Dior Addict lipstick line so get ready to meed Dior Addict Lacquer Stick. The collection is divided into four color categories: wild, classic, neon and pastel. I invite you to take a first look at the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick lipsticks and keep your eyes on the blog or Instagram page for more details and photos.

The new lipstick. Saturated colour. Liquified shine. Ink wear effect.

Availability

International Launch Date – beginning March 2017

Dior Addict Lacquer Stick Spring 2017

Dior Addict Lacquer Stick lipstick is defined by an intense and brilliant color with a long lasting formula that promises to remain on your lips for six hours. The consistency is easy to wear as the gel lacquer formula’s contains 5 oils and beeswax that will comfort and nourish your lips.

The four star colors are:

#487 Bubble

#904 Black Coffee

#100 Blue Wave

#224 Bel Air

Some of the other shades included in this collection:

Tease

Rolling

Palm Beach

West Coast

Lazy

Party Red

Sasssy

Turn Me Dior

La Pink

K. Kiss

Hollywood Red

Sauvage

Underground

Dark Flower

Diabold

Photo source: Beautybyj_blog