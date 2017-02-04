Hello beauties!
The latest newness from Dior is an addition to the famous Dior Addict lipstick line so get ready to meed Dior Addict Lacquer Stick. The collection is divided into four color categories: wild, classic, neon and pastel. I invite you to take a first look at the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick lipsticks and keep your eyes on the blog or Instagram page for more details and photos.
The new lipstick. Saturated colour. Liquified shine. Ink wear effect.
Availability
International Launch Date – beginning March 2017
Dior Addict Lacquer Stick Spring 2017
Dior Addict Lacquer Stick lipstick is defined by an intense and brilliant color with a long lasting formula that promises to remain on your lips for six hours. The consistency is easy to wear as the gel lacquer formula’s contains 5 oils and beeswax that will comfort and nourish your lips.
The four star colors are:
- #487 Bubble
- #904 Black Coffee
- #100 Blue Wave
- #224 Bel Air
Some of the other shades included in this collection:
- Tease
- Rolling
- Palm Beach
- West Coast
- Lazy
- Party Red
- Sasssy
- Turn Me Dior
- La Pink
- K. Kiss
- Hollywood Red
- Sauvage
- Underground
- Dark Flower
- Diabold
Photo source: Beautybyj_blog
2 Comments
Long wear? I will be all Over this! I loved the look of the other Dior Addict Lip Color, but it has very little staying power. It also tends to bleed when worn on its own. In fact I only use mine as a gloss over semi matte lipsticks. So this new product could be great.
I can’t wait to see what it can do. 🙂