Dior Double Rouge for Fall 2017

Dior Double Rouge is a new lipstick collection waiting to be released at the beginning of Fall 2017 season. This line is a follow up of Dior Rouge Dior Liquid (info, photos) which will be released a few weeks in advanced. There’s not much to on at this point as more info is going to be released later on. The newness in these Double Rouge lipsticks is that you get two shades in one, both with different finishes.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 29 September 2017

International Launch Date – October 2017

Dior Double Rouge Lipstick Fall 2017 Collection

Dior Double Rouge lipstick line includes 12 shades and each one will be priced for about €35.00. The inner color of the lipstick is lighter and has a pearl finish with a soft sheen. The outer color, which is darker has a matte finish. I bet is pretty easy to create a lip ombre with this kind of double-color lipstick, so this means the ombre trend is back?!

Obviously I’m more interested on the pink and natural Dior lipstick shades but there’s a variety of colors. I don’t know all the names but some of them are No.288 Miss Crush, No.510 Jungle Beige, No.992 Poison Purple and No.999 Matte Metal.

What do you think of this upcoming collection? Are you into the ombre-lips trend or you prefer the classic shades or the new formula of Dior Rouge Liquid?

