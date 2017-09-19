Dior Origami Blush 2017 Edition

Hello beauties!

I was having a quiet breakfast this morning, on the hotel terrace enjoying the view when Dior Origami Blush 2017 came into picture. Actually it was not its fault that I was eager to check out the beauty news and stumble upon this beauty. I couldn’t help getting excited right away and posted on Instagram. Dior Origami blushers are already famous. They are always released as a limited edition and they are quite pricey. The new 2017 edition for Dior Origami blusher comes in one shade No.002 which makes me wonder how No.01 looks like. There are usually two variations of this blusher and I would love to see the other one as well.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

An exclusive blush palette from the graphic universe of Dior. It revives radiance and enhances the cheekbones in a single brushstroke.

