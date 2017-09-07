Dior Spicy Metal Rouge Dior Liquid Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello pretties!

It’s time for a new pink lip color review! Today’s guest is the new Dior Spicy Metal Rouge Dior Liquid. I showed swatches of Dior Liquid Lipsticks last week and LIVE SWATCHES on Instagram. As I said back then, I spent more than one hour at Dior boutique checking the new products. It was hard to decide what colors to choose. In the end I came home with two shades in matte and metal finishes.

Availability

U.S. – Now at Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus, Macy’s

UK – Now at Debenhams, FeelUnique

Dior Spicy Metal (375) Rouge Dior Liquid ($35.00 / £27.50 for 6 ml / 0.20 fl oz) is a bright, medium pink-magenta with subtle gold undertones and a metallic finish. The color is intense, rich and fully opaque on the lips. I just love the metallic effect it gives in different lights. I just can’t get enough of this color.

Dior Spicy Metal Rouge Dior Liquid Review

The formula is a lightweight cream, that glides effortlessly across the lips. The consistency is not liquid as I’d expect but more like a melted cream. It dries down quite fast on the lips and leaves a comfortable feel. I like that I don’t feel my lips dry throughout the wear.

In just one swipe I get enough coverage and that’s thanks to the new applicator. The new doe-footed applicator is quite smart and I’ll tell you why. It’s equipped with a reservoir that takes up and deposits just the right amount of product. I can easily outline my lips with it when I’m on the go if I don’t have a lip liner.

It glides easily across the lips without emphasizing lip lines and delivers an even color. The formula keeps my lips hydrated throughout the wear thanks to its blend of mineral wax. The color is so intense due to the ultra-fine silica powder and oils, that also deliver a perfect glide, without pulling or dragging.

The color is long lasting and stays put on my lips for hours on end. You can see me here wearing Dior Spicy Metal Rouge Dior Liquid. Now I have to tell you that the color was not freshly applied, but I had already 7 hours wear. I even had my meal (not anything greasy or oily) and the color was still on without needing any retouch. 🙂

