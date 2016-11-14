Dior Spring 2017 Forever Perfect Cushion

Hello sweeties!

It surely seems that spring is the season when Dior launches new foundations. For spring 2017 Dior Forever Perfect Cushion will be joining Dior Diorskin Forever Collection (info, photos) that was released in the beginning of 2016. Back then Dior introduced Diorskin Forever Fluid Foundation in seven shades so next year the range gets expanded by four more: No.015, 025, 035 and 045.

Availability

International Launch Date – January 2017

The cushion formula of Dior Forever Perfect Cushion SPF 35 foundation will give you a perfect fresh makeup with an everlasting luminous matte finish. The formula mattifies and blurs your skin imperfections thanks to the special powders that refract the light and blur the shadows. The shine will be reduces and kept under control for the entire day.

Thanks to the Color-Lock technology the foundation stays put up to 30 hours, even under extreme weather conditions and high temperatures. I know I surely wanted to try this one during the summer as we have crazy hot temperatures here.