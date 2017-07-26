Hello pretties!
Elizabeth Arden Gelato Crush summer 2017 color collection looks just perfect for this season. In hot colors with creamy textures the new Elizabeth Arden Gelato Crush makeup collection is inspired by the delicious Italian ice cream.
The Gelato Crush collection brings you creamy, weightless and water-based gel makeup formulas you can’t resist in a range of shades. Try the cool-to-the-touch, lightweight gel blush Cool Glow Cheek Tint, which adds dimension and radiance to cheeks. Our Plump Up Lip Liners instantly plump, define and contour your lips with a smooth creamy gel pencil that lasts. Give your lips what they’ve been craving and complete your look with Plush Up Lip Gelato, a creamy gel formula that melts onto lips to leave a sheer, shiny finish and a plumper, fuller look.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Look Fantastic, ElizabethArden.com
UK Launch Date – Now at Debenhams, Look Fantastic, Elizabeth Arden
Europe Launch Date – beginning July 2017 at Elizabeth Arden counters / Sephora
Elizabeth Arden Gelato Crush Summer 2017 Collection
Gelato Plush-Up Lipstick – New – $26.00 / £22.00 / €28.00
This formula leaves lips feeling cool with a bright kiss of colour. Give your lips what they have been craving with these 20 new shades. The scent creates an addiction that will keep you applying more for an instant plumped up look. For the woman on-the-go, simply push up the logo lever to conveniently apply.
- Pink Berry Burst
- Candy Girl
- Rose Macaroon
- Flirty Fuchsia
- Strawberry Sorbet
- Pink Lemonade
- Nude Fizz
- Natural Blush
- Bare Kiss
- Peach Bliss
- Tangerine Dream
- Coral Glaze
- Just Peachy
- Red Door Crush
- Poppy Pout
- Cherry Up!
- Red Velvet
- Plum Perfect
- Grape Affair
- Black Cherry
Plump-Up Lip Liner – $21.00 / £17.00 / €22.00
This smooth, creamy, lightweight formula shapes and defines lips. Use the liner to plump and perfect the look of lips while reducing the appearance of fine lines around the mouth. The dual-ended applicator allows for seamless blending and filling in with the silicone tip.
- Nude
- Taupe
- Kiss Me Coral
- Vintage Pink
- Pink Affair
- Fuchsia Burst
- Rustic Red
- Crimson
- Fire Red
- Raisin
Cool Glow Cheek Tint – $26.50 / £28.00 / €38.00
This bouncy, weightless, water-based gel formula sculpts and defines cheeks. With the perfect touch of colour, the formula gives a natural blush. The luxurious formula cools upon contact and blends seamlessly with skin to create a luminous, healthy-looking glow without disrupting the makeup underneath. The netted pot delivery system is designed to deliver the perfect amount of product for each application.
- Coral Daze
- Pink Perfection
- Nectar
- Berry Rush
