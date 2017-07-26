Hello pretties!

Elizabeth Arden Gelato Crush summer 2017 color collection looks just perfect for this season. In hot colors with creamy textures the new Elizabeth Arden Gelato Crush makeup collection is inspired by the delicious Italian ice cream.

The Gelato Crush collection brings you creamy, weightless and water-based gel makeup formulas you can’t resist in a range of shades. Try the cool-to-the-touch, lightweight gel blush Cool Glow Cheek Tint, which adds dimension and radiance to cheeks. Our Plump Up Lip Liners instantly plump, define and contour your lips with a smooth creamy gel pencil that lasts. Give your lips what they’ve been craving and complete your look with Plush Up Lip Gelato, a creamy gel formula that melts onto lips to leave a sheer, shiny finish and a plumper, fuller look.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Look Fantastic, ElizabethArden.com

UK Launch Date – Now at Debenhams, Look Fantastic, Elizabeth Arden

Europe Launch Date – beginning July 2017 at Elizabeth Arden counters / Sephora

Elizabeth Arden Gelato Crush Summer 2017 Collection

This formula leaves lips feeling cool with a bright kiss of colour. Give your lips what they have been craving with these 20 new shades. The scent creates an addiction that will keep you applying more for an instant plumped up look. For the woman on-the-go, simply push up the logo lever to conveniently apply.

Pink Berry Burst

Candy Girl

Rose Macaroon

Flirty Fuchsia

Strawberry Sorbet

Pink Lemonade

Nude Fizz

Natural Blush

Bare Kiss

Peach Bliss

Tangerine Dream

Coral Glaze

Just Peachy

Red Door Crush

Poppy Pout

Cherry Up!

Red Velvet

Plum Perfect

Grape Affair

Black Cherry

This smooth, creamy, lightweight formula shapes and defines lips. Use the liner to plump and perfect the look of lips while reducing the appearance of fine lines around the mouth. The dual-ended applicator allows for seamless blending and filling in with the silicone tip.

Nude

Taupe

Kiss Me Coral

Vintage Pink

Pink Affair

Fuchsia Burst

Rustic Red

Crimson

Fire Red

Raisin

This bouncy, weightless, water-based gel formula sculpts and defines cheeks. With the perfect touch of colour, the formula gives a natural blush. The luxurious formula cools upon contact and blends seamlessly with skin to create a luminous, healthy-looking glow without disrupting the makeup underneath. The netted pot delivery system is designed to deliver the perfect amount of product for each application.

Coral Daze

Pink Perfection

Nectar

Berry Rush

