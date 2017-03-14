Elizabeth Arden Summer 2017 Tropical Escape Forever Bronzed Bronzing Powder

Elizabeth Arden launches for summer 2017, Tropical Escape Forever Bronzed Bronzing Powder that will give you a beautiful, healthy, sun-kissed glow without the flight

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Elizabeth Arden Tropical Escape Forever Bronzed Bronzing Powder – New – $36.00

It imparts a natural bronze radiance while hydrating the skin for a soft, smooth glow. The four-in-one compact effortlessly blends together to create a natural bronzed effect. The highlight, blush, contour and bronze shades can also be used separately to enhance your features.

