Hello pretties!

Essence Coast ‘n’ Chill Collection for fall 2017 brings new, limited edition products in shades inspired by the lifestyle at the coast. If you like blue and soft rosy shades then you got to check it out. I’m also talking about new textures, some metallics, matte and sand. I really miss Essence and Catrice since I changed countries. I know back in Romania, Essence didn’t really bring many limited edition collections but it was still better than nothing.

The new essence trend edition “coast ‘n’chill” whisks you away to the seaside. Make-up products in blue, sand and warm rosewood shades inspired by the lifestyle at the coast are perfect for laid-back evenings in the late summer.

Availability

International Launch Date – from September to October 2017 in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Russia, Finland, Belgium, Netherlands, South Africa, Portugal, Singapore, Israel, Taiwan, Costa Rica, Bahrain, Oman, Sri Lanka

Essence Coast ‘n’ Chill Fall 2017 Collection

Eyeshadow & Eyebrow Palette – New & Limited Edition

Create trendy eye and eyebrow make-up styles with the silky-matt powder, which has a gorgeous colour gradient ranging from dark to light brown to a highlighter shade.

01 Good vibes only

Eyeshadow & Eyebrow Duo Brush – New & Limited Edition

Double-ended brush: the slanted bristles are ideal for emphasizing the brows while the rounded end of the brush is perfect for applying and blending eyeshadow.

01 Enjoy the good vibes!

Strobing Palette – New & Limited Edition

The three perfectly aligned shades ensure a summery glow – to make the warmer months of the year last a little bit longer.

01 Be happy & shine more!

Blush Pebbles – New & Limited Edition

Different coloured blush pearls in rosé and gold shades conjureup fresh accents with a light bronzing effect on the cheeks.

01 Cheeks on fleek!

Makeup Lightening & Darkening Drops – New & Limited Edition

An individual dosage of these drops can make any liquid foundation lighter or darker as needed. Ideal when seasons are changing and tans gradually fade away.

01 Keep calm & make me lighter

02 Keep calm & make me darker

Caring Lip Balm – Limited Edition

The moisturizing balm ensures soft lips and leaves behind a hint of rosewood, which looks especially flattering with a late summer tan.

01 Fresh-kissed by a rose

Velvet Matte Liquid Lipstick – Limited Edition

The long-lasting, velvety-matt texture can be intensified with each application. Rosewood and dark mauve are a perfect match for mild late summer evenings at the beach.

01 Smooth & Move

02 Smooth & Groove

Nail Polish – Limited Edition

Nail polishes with a high coverage in soft colours – like bronze or smokey blue – with a metallic finish or sand effect offer gorgeous manicures to go with subtle summer make-up styles.

01 Keep Shining

02 Relax rosy

03 Listen to the sound of the waves

Nail Sticker – Limited Edition

The self-adhesive nail stickers with cool images can be combined with the nail polishes or worn on their own for a real coastal feeling.

01 The coast & my nails

