Hello sweeties!

Essence presents its upcoming AwesoMetallics trend edition which shows the perfect transition between the colorful and intense shades of summer and dark and more edgy colors for the fall.

The new essence trend edition “awesoMETALLICS” provides nails with a mirror shine effect, holographic highlights for the complexion and bright metallic lips to create statement looks in the ultimate trend: metallic. Afterwards, the products will join the essence standard range.

Availability

International Launch Date – August 2017 in Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lativa, Lithuania, Macedonia, Slovenia, Russia, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Spain, Japan, Thailand, Bolivia, Colombia, Mexico, Malta, Saudi Arabia

Romania Launch Date – August 2017 at Prestige Boutique (blv Iuliu Maniu nr.59) and online @boutique-produsecosmetice.ro

Essence Fall 2017 AwesoMetallics Collection

Volume Boost Mascara Smudge-Proof and Waterproof

Mega volume that lasts all day and is waterproof – not a problem thanks to the waterproof version with a volume brush made of soft fibers. Maximum lashes in just 10 seconds.

Instant Volume Boost Mascara Smudge-Proof and Intense Black

The intensive, black mascara provides maximum lash volume thanks to the volume brush consisting of innovative flower-shaped fibers. It only takes 10 seconds to apply!

Eye and Face Palette – Limited Edition

Colour-coordinated eyeshadows, a blush and a highlighter turn this palette into an absolute it-piece for the eyes and complexion.

03 Be kissed by the moon

Metal Shock Eyeshadow – Limited Edition

The creamy, highly-pigmented eyeshadows with glitter particles create fascinating, metallic eye make-up styles deluxe.

02 Stars & stories

03 Galaxy rocks

04 Supernova

Metal Chrome Blush – Limited Edition

The soft blush with vibrant pigments in rosé gold, copper and bronze creates radiant cheeks with a metallic shimmer.

20 Copper crush

30 The beauty and the bronze

Prismatic Hololighter Stick – Limited Edition

A practical highlighter stick, which provides the cheeks with a holographic finish thanks to its light-reflecting pigments.

10 Be unique be a unicorn

Metal Shock Lip Paint – Limited Edition

Metallic lips are all the rage right now. The fascinating look is easy to achieve with the concentrated lip cream, which feels light on the lips and offers a velvet-matt finish.

01 Belladonna

02 Hemlock

03 Lilly of the valley

Vibrant Shock Lip Paint – Limited Edition

Cool colors – pink, blue or grey – with velvety-matt results and a light, non-sticky texture with a high coverage turn the lips into an absolute statement.

01 Voyeur

03 Red Viper

06 Black Widow

Metal Shock Nail Powder – Limited Edition

For a breathtaking mirror effect on the nails: apply nail powder while the nail polish underneath is still slightly wet and lightly polish into the nails. Create cool effects with dark nail polishes. For an ultimate mirror shine look in silver, use transparent nail polish as the base. Seal with the metal shock sealing top coat.

01 Mirror, mirror on the nail

02 Me and my unicorn

03 I’m so fancy

Metal Shock Sealing Top Coat – Limited Edition

A gentle water-based top coat – a must for sealing the metal shock nail powder manicure. Can also be used with any other nail polish.

Enjoy more photos…