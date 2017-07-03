Hello sweeties!
Essence presents its upcoming AwesoMetallics trend edition which shows the perfect transition between the colorful and intense shades of summer and dark and more edgy colors for the fall.
The new essence trend edition “awesoMETALLICS” provides nails with a mirror shine effect, holographic highlights for the complexion and bright metallic lips to create statement looks in the ultimate trend: metallic. Afterwards, the products will join the essence standard range.
Availability
International Launch Date – August 2017 in Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lativa, Lithuania, Macedonia, Slovenia, Russia, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Spain, Japan, Thailand, Bolivia, Colombia, Mexico, Malta, Saudi Arabia
Romania Launch Date – August 2017 at Prestige Boutique (blv Iuliu Maniu nr.59) and online @boutique-produsecosmetice.ro
Essence Fall 2017 AwesoMetallics Collection
Volume Boost Mascara Smudge-Proof and Waterproof
Mega volume that lasts all day and is waterproof – not a problem thanks to the waterproof version with a volume brush made of soft fibers. Maximum lashes in just 10 seconds.
Instant Volume Boost Mascara Smudge-Proof and Intense Black
The intensive, black mascara provides maximum lash volume thanks to the volume brush consisting of innovative flower-shaped fibers. It only takes 10 seconds to apply!
Eye and Face Palette – Limited Edition
Colour-coordinated eyeshadows, a blush and a highlighter turn this palette into an absolute it-piece for the eyes and complexion.
- 03 Be kissed by the moon
Metal Shock Eyeshadow – Limited Edition
The creamy, highly-pigmented eyeshadows with glitter particles create fascinating, metallic eye make-up styles deluxe.
- 02 Stars & stories
- 03 Galaxy rocks
- 04 Supernova
Metal Chrome Blush – Limited Edition
The soft blush with vibrant pigments in rosé gold, copper and bronze creates radiant cheeks with a metallic shimmer.
- 20 Copper crush
- 30 The beauty and the bronze
Prismatic Hololighter Stick – Limited Edition
A practical highlighter stick, which provides the cheeks with a holographic finish thanks to its light-reflecting pigments.
- 10 Be unique be a unicorn
Metal Shock Lip Paint – Limited Edition
Metallic lips are all the rage right now. The fascinating look is easy to achieve with the concentrated lip cream, which feels light on the lips and offers a velvet-matt finish.
- 01 Belladonna
- 02 Hemlock
- 03 Lilly of the valley
Vibrant Shock Lip Paint – Limited Edition
Cool colors – pink, blue or grey – with velvety-matt results and a light, non-sticky texture with a high coverage turn the lips into an absolute statement.
- 01 Voyeur
- 03 Red Viper
- 06 Black Widow
Metal Shock Nail Powder – Limited Edition
For a breathtaking mirror effect on the nails: apply nail powder while the nail polish underneath is still slightly wet and lightly polish into the nails. Create cool effects with dark nail polishes. For an ultimate mirror shine look in silver, use transparent nail polish as the base. Seal with the metal shock sealing top coat.
- 01 Mirror, mirror on the nail
- 02 Me and my unicorn
- 03 I’m so fancy
Metal Shock Sealing Top Coat – Limited Edition
A gentle water-based top coat – a must for sealing the metal shock nail powder manicure. Can also be used with any other nail polish.
Enjoy more photos…
3 Comments
Can’t wait for this collection
I hope they come out with an eye face palette for Christmas!
There are some missing information even at https://www.essence.eu.
3 more colours of Metal Shock Nail Powder available on the market. The missing colours are:
04 A touch of Vintage
05 Under the sea
06 Be my little mermaid
The Netherlands in not listed as one where you could buy them, but they are available here at least from this week (week 33).
It’s not the fist time, when this country is not listed for a limited collection, and it was still available in one of the most popular retail chains here (with more than 1000 shops), and on time…
I have a clue that companies using this country for dumping excess quantities of products. I found year old essie products more than once in the same retail chain that were originally released only for the US, and there is no information whatsoever on the internet about releasing them again in the EU – bottom line: these are the ones that otherwise would go to the garbage. Quite sad.