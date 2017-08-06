Hello pretties!

I hope you’ll be really excited about the upcoming Essence Happy Moments Fall 2017 Collection. I already checked and it’s going to be available in most countries where Essence is available.

For your daily beauty routine! With the trend edition “hello happiness”, essence shows that make-up can be lots of fun with the right tools. The seven brushes with soft synthetic bristles ensure a perfect sweep of the brush every time. The additional tools complete this bright and cheerful brush edition.

Availability

International Launch Date – from September to mid October 2017. Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Kasachstan, Russia, Australia, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, South Africa, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Myanmar, Singapore, Chile, Colombia, Israel, Japan, Nepal, Phillipines, Taiwan, Argentinia, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Uruguay, Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Palestine, Quatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tunesia.

Romania Launch Date – September to mid October 2017 at Prestige Boutique (blv. Iuliu Maniu nr.59) & @boutique-produsecosmetice.ro

Essence Hello Happiness Fall 2017 Collection

Brush Cleaning Soap

A mild soap to thoroughly clean all brushes and sponges. Simply work into lather with water and rinse well.

Contouring Brush

Contouring with powder or cream textures is especially effective with this brush thanks to its firmly bound bristles.

Foundation Brush

Thanks to the extremely short and thick bristles, textures of all kinds can be applied smoothly and worked into the skin – for a flawless finish.

Strobing Brush

The tapered bristles allow you to apply highlighter on targeted as well as large areas of the face.

Duo Eyeshadow Brush

Eyeshadow brush with two ends: a flat brush for the application of eyeshadow and a round brush for blending.

Concealer Sponge

The slanted tip of the sponge makes it ideal for working concealer into the skin for a flawless complexion.

Lip Brush

A tapered brush to perfectly outline and fill in the lips.

Blush & Draping Brush

With a soft, rounded head of bristles, this brush is ideal for the draping technique.

Brush Bag

Practical brush bag to store all your favorite brushes and tools – perfect for travelling!

Enjoy more photos…