Hello babes!

I’m super excited to show you the upcoming Essence Spring 2017 Little Beauty Angels Collection that will be launching next month. This one is going to be released in my country as well so I’m making my wish-list right now. Essence Little Beauty Angels is an absolutely color correcting collection featuring all the essentials you need and even more to correct, illuminate and conceal, plus a few beauty tools. Take a closer look and discover them all right after the jump.

The new essence trend edition “little beauty angels colour correcting” is on a heavenly mission from mid March to mid April 2017. The products help balance out small skin flaws with contrasting colours to ensure a flawless, radiant complexion. Pink gives tired skin a wide-awake look, green neutralizes redness and beige corrects skin irregularities.

Availability

International Launch Date – mid March to mid April 2017 in Australia, Austria, Bosnia, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Netherlands, Oman, Panama, Pakistan, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom

Romania Launch Date – end March 2017 at Prestige Boutique and online @boutique-produsecosmetice.ro

Essence Spring 2017 Little Beauty Angels Collection

Concealer Palette – Limited Edition

Four colour correcting heroes with a high coverage combined in one palette to hide small skin flaws.

01 Four angels for brightness

Face Perfection Primer – Limited Edition

The ideal base has a mattifying effect and extends the durability of make-up.

01 I’m Your Wake-Up Angel

02 I’m Your Anti-Redness Angel

03 I’m Your Brightening Angel

Loose Setting Powder – Limited Edition

The powder sets the make-up, conceals light redness and ensures a fresh look. flawless lilly!

01 I’m Flawless Minty!

02 I’m Flawless Lilly!

Core Lip Primer – Limited Edition

The core makes small lines disappear, while the outer texture lightens lips slightly to intensify the colour of the lipstick applied on top.

01 Prime time angel

Brush Duo – Limited Edition

The ideal brush duo for the application of cream and liquid textures.

01 One team, one mission

Nail Polish – Limited Edition

White tea extract visibly lightens the nails, argan oil has a regenerating effect and provides moisture.

01 Care & Dare Rosy!

02 Care & Dare Minty!

03 Care & Dare Lilly!

Multicolour Matt Pearls – Limited Edition

The pearls unite all correcting colours, have a mattifying effect and create a radiant complexion.

01 Call me a multitalent angel

Mini Make Up Sponges – Limited Edition

These little helpers can be used to apply, contour and blend creamy make-up textures.

01 Pretty little angels

Primer Stick – Limited Edition

Corrects tired, red areas of skin or dark shadows. Vitamin A and E ingredients provide moisture.

01 On My Concealing Mission

02 On My Anti-Redness Mission

03 On My Covering Mission

Enjoy more photos…