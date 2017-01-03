Hello pretties!
Finally I get to rejoice when I’m blogging about an Essence collection because the new spring 2017 Try It. Love It! will hit Romanian counters as well. It surely is such a joyful and colorful makeup collection and I’m pretty sure I’ll splurge on some of these items. Right after the break you can check out some of the highlights from this collection. Get you wishlist ready ladies!
It’s showtime: here come the beauty stars of the Spring/Summer season by essence! In February 2017, the trend edition “try it. love it!” will fascinate us with new products for the eyes, lips, face and nails – all with excellent quality at the best possible price!
Availability
International Launch Date – February 2017 in Australia, Austria, Bosnia, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France,
Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Netherlands, Oman, Panama, Pakistan, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom
Romania Launch Date – February / March 2017 at Prestige Boutique (blv. Iuliu Maniu nr.59) @boutique-produsecosmetice.ro
Essence Spring 2017 Try It. Love It! Collection
Eye & Face Palette – Limited Edition
Glow & shine. Four colour-coordinated eyeshadows, a blush and a highlighter turn these two palettes into absolute it-pieces for the eyes and face.
- 01 Glow for it
- 02 Rise & shine
Volume Stylist 18h Curl & Hold Mascara – Limited Edition
In style! The creamy, black texture with micro styling waxes provides the lashes with long-lasting volume and incredible curl. Extra eye-catcher: the special woven design of the cap
Volume Stylist 18h Lash Extension Mascara – Limited Edition
Extended version. The diamond-shaped brush creates long, thick lashes thanks to its lengthening fibers. The woven shape of the cap is an additional eye-catcher.
Shine Shine Shine Lip Gloss – Limited Edition
Most brilliant! The smooth, supple texture creates an extreme shine with a wet-look effect on the lips.
- 03 Friends of glamour
- 08 Indie romance
- 12 Runway, your way
Camouflage Full Coverage Concealer – Limited Edition
Hiding hero! Long-lasting and highly pigmented, the liquid-creamy texture reliably covers dark circles under the eyes as well as skin irregularities. For a natural, wide-awake look.
- 05 Ivory
- 10 Nude
Luminous Matt Bronzing Powder – Limited Edition
Summer glow. The matt bronzing texture with a silky-shimmering core ensures a subtle, sun-kissed look.
- 01 Sunshine
Instant Matt Make-Up Setting Spray – Limited Edition
The light, transparent spray – enriched with a natural complex of active ingredients – mattifies the skin, sets make-up in place and makes it last longer.
Colour Boost High Pigment Nail Paint – Limited Edition
Colour flash. New, highly pigmented nail polishes in cheerful candy colours ensure a summery nail style. The shiny formula provides great
coverage with just one coat.
- 01 Instant friendship
- 02 Instant fun
- 06 Instant happiness
- 08 Instant party
- 11 Instant match
Enjoy more photos…