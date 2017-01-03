Hello pretties!

Finally I get to rejoice when I’m blogging about an Essence collection because the new spring 2017 Try It. Love It! will hit Romanian counters as well. It surely is such a joyful and colorful makeup collection and I’m pretty sure I’ll splurge on some of these items. Right after the break you can check out some of the highlights from this collection. Get you wishlist ready ladies!

It’s showtime: here come the beauty stars of the Spring/Summer season by essence! In February 2017, the trend edition “try it. love it!” will fascinate us with new products for the eyes, lips, face and nails – all with excellent quality at the best possible price!

Availability

International Launch Date – February 2017 in Australia, Austria, Bosnia, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France,

Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Netherlands, Oman, Panama, Pakistan, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom

Romania Launch Date – February / March 2017 at Prestige Boutique (blv. Iuliu Maniu nr.59) @boutique-produsecosmetice.ro

Essence Spring 2017 Try It. Love It! Collection

Eye & Face Palette – Limited Edition

Glow & shine. Four colour-coordinated eyeshadows, a blush and a highlighter turn these two palettes into absolute it-pieces for the eyes and face.

01 Glow for it

02 Rise & shine

Volume Stylist 18h Curl & Hold Mascara – Limited Edition

In style! The creamy, black texture with micro styling waxes provides the lashes with long-lasting volume and incredible curl. Extra eye-catcher: the special woven design of the cap

Volume Stylist 18h Lash Extension Mascara – Limited Edition

Extended version. The diamond-shaped brush creates long, thick lashes thanks to its lengthening fibers. The woven shape of the cap is an additional eye-catcher.

Shine Shine Shine Lip Gloss – Limited Edition

Most brilliant! The smooth, supple texture creates an extreme shine with a wet-look effect on the lips.

03 Friends of glamour

08 Indie romance

12 Runway, your way

Camouflage Full Coverage Concealer – Limited Edition

Hiding hero! Long-lasting and highly pigmented, the liquid-creamy texture reliably covers dark circles under the eyes as well as skin irregularities. For a natural, wide-awake look.

05 Ivory

10 Nude

Luminous Matt Bronzing Powder – Limited Edition

Summer glow. The matt bronzing texture with a silky-shimmering core ensures a subtle, sun-kissed look.

01 Sunshine

Instant Matt Make-Up Setting Spray – Limited Edition

The light, transparent spray – enriched with a natural complex of active ingredients – mattifies the skin, sets make-up in place and makes it last longer.

Colour Boost High Pigment Nail Paint – Limited Edition

Colour flash. New, highly pigmented nail polishes in cheerful candy colours ensure a summery nail style. The shiny formula provides great

coverage with just one coat.

01 Instant friendship

02 Instant fun

06 Instant happiness

08 Instant party

11 Instant match

Enjoy more photos…