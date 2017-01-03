Hello beauties!

Essence comes out this month with a new trend for spring 2017 and launches the limited edition We Are… Collection! Come take a closer look right after the jump!

To infinity! Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the new essence trend edition “we are…” is here to celebrate all unique friendships from January to February 2017. Various red shades combined with cool grey ensure a perfect BFF look. Absolute highlights include the gorgeous heart-shaped matt lipsticks and the cute cosmetics bag disguised as lips. Together forever – with essence!

Availability

International Launch Date – from January to February 2017 Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, USA

Essence Spring 2017 We Are… Collection

Creamy Eyeshadow Pen – Limited Edition

Absolutely amazing! The pen with a creamy texture creates beautiful eyeshadow styles in grey and light pink. Can also be used as highlighter.

01 Be my highlight!

02 Be my glam-light!

Dip Eyeliner Ultra Black & Waterproof – Limited Edition

Just perfect. No matter whether you’re going for an expressive or subtle look, ultra black, accurate and waterproof eyeliner styles are easy to achieve with this dip eyeliner.

01 Stay with me!

False Lashes & 3D Rhinestones Set – Limited Edition

Crazy girls! Fake lashes ensure a breathtaking look and the tiny 3D rhinestones set individual accents around the eyes.

01 I’m crazy like you

Contouring Lip Liner – Limited Edition

Forever flawless. Contour the lips and colour them in with these awesome lipliners. Available in pink, red and plum-berry, they’re a perfect match for the velvet matt lipsticks – the ultimate dream team.

01 P.S. we ♥ pink

02 P.S. we ♥ red

03 P.S. we ♥ berry

Velvet Matt Lipstick – Limited Edition

Fabulous – that’s what the silky-matt lipsticks in pink, red and plum-berry are! A special highlight: the heart-shaped lipstick bullet.

01 P.S. we ♥ pink

02 P.S. we ♥ red

03 P.S. we ♥ berry

Multicolour Blush – Limited Edition

Awesome! The multicolour blush in pink-coral with a heart embossment gives the complexion a fresh touch of colour.

01 You & me = awesome

Nail Polish – Limited Edition

Totally in love – with the long-lasting “high shine” nail polishes and their high coverage. Grey, pink and plum-berry ensure beautiful Valentine’s Day nails.

01 I have grey-t times with you

02 Pink party only with you

03 I ♥ you berry much

Lip Bag – Limited Edition

Funny! You can’t help but fall in love with the bright pink cosmetics bag in a stylish lip design! There’s no better way to store important beauty pieces.

01 I`m not ME without YOU!

We Are…Lovely Eau de Toilette (10 ml) – Limited Edition

So lovely! An exciting and fresh fragrance that is sure to make every second with your best friend unforgettable. The top note has a fruity scent with cranberry, wild strawberry and nashi pear. The middle note gives the edt a flowery exotic touch with lily of the valley, hibiscus and forget-me-nots as well as coconut. The basis adds a sweet and spicy note with sandalwood, ground almonds, candied sugar and musk.

01 You`re the ooohh to my lala

