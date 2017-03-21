Hello sweeties!
Essie introduces 2017 Gel Couture Bridal Collection with 6 new bridal couture shades. Luxurious wear for up to 14 days & instant gel-like shine. Slip into salon perfection with an easy 2-step system. No lamp needed and easy removal.
“Experience the indulgence of new bridal couture. Essie introduces Gel Couture Bridal Collection by Monique Lhuillier”
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at @essie.com
International Launch Date – April 2017
Essie 2017 Gel Couture Bridal Collection
Gel Couture Color – $11.50
- Lace To The Altar – elegant ivory accented with iridescent pearls
- Dress is More – creamy white that’s dusted with pink
- Blush Worthy – feminine peony pink speckled with gold
- Sage You Love Me – soft dusty gray with a kiss of green
- To Have & To Gold – chic vintage rose gold
- Berry In Love – deep, dazzling plum red
