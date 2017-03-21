Hello sweeties!

Essie introduces 2017 Gel Couture Bridal Collection with 6 new bridal couture shades. Luxurious wear for up to 14 days & instant gel-like shine. Slip into salon perfection with an easy 2-step system. No lamp needed and easy removal.

“Experience the indulgence of new bridal couture. Essie introduces Gel Couture Bridal Collection by Monique Lhuillier”

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at @essie.com

International Launch Date – April 2017

Essie 2017 Gel Couture Bridal Collection

Gel Couture Color – $11.50

Lace To The Altar – elegant ivory accented with iridescent pearls

– elegant ivory accented with iridescent pearls Dress is More – creamy white that’s dusted with pink

– creamy white that’s dusted with pink Blush Worthy – feminine peony pink speckled with gold

– feminine peony pink speckled with gold Sage You Love Me – soft dusty gray with a kiss of green

– soft dusty gray with a kiss of green To Have & To Gold – chic vintage rose gold

– chic vintage rose gold Berry In Love – deep, dazzling plum red

Enjoy more photos…