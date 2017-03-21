Essie 2017 Gel Couture Bridal Collection

by Tavia, No comments yet

Hello sweeties!

Essie introduces 2017 Gel Couture Bridal Collection with 6 new bridal couture shades. Luxurious wear for up to 14 days & instant gel-like shine. Slip into salon perfection with an easy 2-step system. No lamp needed and easy removal.

“Experience the indulgence of new bridal couture. Essie introduces Gel Couture Bridal Collection by Monique Lhuillier”

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at @essie.com

International Launch Date – April 2017

Essie 2017 Gel Couture Bridal Collection

Gel Couture Color – $11.50

  • Lace To The Altar – elegant ivory accented with iridescent pearls
  • Dress is More – creamy white that’s dusted with pink
  • Blush Worthy – feminine peony pink speckled with gold
  • Sage You Love Me – soft dusty gray with a kiss of green
  • To Have & To Gold – chic vintage rose gold
  • Berry In Love – deep, dazzling plum red

Enjoy more photos…

Other articles you should check out!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge