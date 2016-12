Hello beauties!

Spring 2017 season brings with it Essie Peach Side Babe Collection featuring six more shade ready to join the permanent collection, because fabulous color is always in style.

“When it heats up, I like to stay cool with my Peach Side Babe.”

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now online @essie.com

Essie Spring 2017 Peach Side Babe Collection

Essie Nail Polish – New & Permanent – $9.00

Go Go Geisha – antique blossom pink

– antique blossom pink Kimono-Over – inviting damson plum

– inviting damson plum Too Too Hot – a sizzling rich red coral

– a sizzling rich red coral Peach Side Babe – sun-ripe peach

– sun-ripe peach Off Tropic – lush grove green

– lush grove green Tribal Text-Styles – black gold and crushed onyx

Enjoy more photos…