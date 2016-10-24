Estee Lauder Holiday 2016 Blockbuster Modern Nudes and Smoky Noir

Hello beauties!

I was actually jumping for joy this morning when I saw the new Estee Lauder Holiday 2016 Blockbuster collection being already released online! This time last year, they were launching the Estee Lauder Holiday 2015 Makeup Artist Collection (review, swatches, photos) which I ordered online and picked up when I got to London a week later. I don’t want to miss this year’s edition as well but from what I’ve seen on the U.S. website there will be two versions, Modern Nudes and Smoky Noir. The difference is in the shades of each palette as well as on the lip colors. Estee Lauder Holiday 2016 Blockbuster Collection offers a lot of skincare and makeup products packed in a black classy travel case for an amazing price.

I personally love the Smoky Noir edition but in comparison to what Estee Lauder Holiday 2015 Blockbuster Collection had to offer, this one appears a bit shallow. The prices have gone up as well considering that last year I paid $59.50 / £54.00 well now we’ll have to pay $62.00 / £58.00. I don’t know if the in UK both versions will be released as on the official website I see now listed the Modern Nudes palette with a different selection of lipstick and lip gloss colors for this set than what it shows on the U.S. website. The terms and conditions for purchasing Estee Lauder Holiday 2016 Blockbuster will vary from country to country so you may check at your local counter. While in U.S. you can get this collection for $62.00 with any Estee Lauder purchase, in UK things are a little bit different and you have to buy any Estee Lauder perfume in order to be qualify for shopping the set (the same happened last year).

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom and online @esteelauder.com

UK Launch Date – end October 2016 @esteelauder.co.uk

Estee Lauder Holiday 2016 Blockbuster Modern Nudes – Limited Edition – $62.00 / £58.00

Deluxe Eye Palette with 16 Best-Selling Pure Color Envy Sculpting EyeShadow shades and 3 limited edition Pure Color Envy Blush shades: Luminizer, Peach Passion, Sculpting Bronzer

with 16 Best-Selling Sculpting EyeShadow shades and 3 limited edition Blush shades: Luminizer, Peach Passion, Sculpting Bronzer 2 Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipsticks (full-size) in Carnal and Irresistible

Sculpting Lipsticks (full-size) in Carnal and Irresistible 2 Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lip Glosses (full-size) in Red Extrovert and Intense Spice

Sculpting Lip Glosses (full-size) in Red Extrovert and Intense Spice Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara (full-size) in Extreme Black

Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara (full-size) in Extreme Black Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II, 1 oz. (full-size)

Synchronized Recovery Complex II, 1 oz. (full-size) Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Foam , 1.7 oz.

, 1.7 oz. Revitalizing Supreme + Cell Power Creme, .5 oz.

Cell Power Creme, .5 oz. Modern Muse Le Rouge Eau de Parfum Travel Spray, .16 oz.

Eau de Parfum Travel Spray, .16 oz. Travel Case

Estee Lauder Holiday 2016 Blockbuster Smoky Noir – Limited Edition – $62.00 / £58.00

Deluxe Eye Palette with 16 Best-Selling Pure Color Envy Sculpting EyeShadow shades and 3 limited edition Pure Color Envy Blush shades: Luminizer, Rosy Glow, Sculpting Bronzer

with 16 Best-Selling Sculpting EyeShadow shades and 3 limited edition Blush shades: Luminizer, Rosy Glow, Sculpting Bronzer 2 Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipsticks (full-size) in Insolent Plum and Dynamic

Sculpting Lipsticks (full-size) in Insolent Plum and Dynamic 2 Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lip Glosses (full-size) in Berry Provocative and Plum Jealousy

Sculpting Lip Glosses (full-size) in Berry Provocative and Plum Jealousy Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara (full-size) in Extreme Black

Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara (full-size) in Extreme Black Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II, 1 oz. (full-size)

Synchronized Recovery Complex II, 1 oz. (full-size) Advanced Night Micro Cleansing Foam , 1.7 oz.

, 1.7 oz. Revitalizing Supreme + Cell Power Creme, .5 oz.

Cell Power Creme, .5 oz. Modern Muse Le Rouge Eau de Parfum Travel Spray, .16 oz.

Eau de Parfum Travel Spray, .16 oz. Travel Case

I’m not saying that these are not amazing offerings or that the products are not worth the price because they definitely do, but I can’t help comparing them with the last year edition where we also got a Shimmer Palette, 3 full size lipsticks. I guess this year the blockbuster is more full-size so to say, as it features 2 full size lip glosses instead of the 2 mini ones from last year and even if we don’t have a shimmer palette we get a larger eye palette with bronzer, luminizer and blush.

Have fun shopping ladies!

Enjoy more photos…