Is that time of the year again when Estee Lauder Holiday 2017 Compacts hit counters. I always contemplated their beauty and I hope that one day I’ll get one myself. This year’s Estee Lauder Compact Collection was created in collaboration with Monica Rich Kosann. Take a closer look at the beauties she created for Estee Lauder.
Luxury jewelry designer and storyteller Monica Rich Kosann created this distinctive collection exclusively for Estée Lauder. Each piece features unique characteristics that capture your personal moments, ideas and inspirations—your own story.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman
Estee Lauder Holiday 2017 Compacts
Estee Lauder Pleasures Exotic Bird Perfume Compact by Monica Rich Kosann – Limited Edition – $275.00
Intricately designed, exquisitely crafted. This limited edition compact is filled with solid perfume to touch onto pulse points. A wonderful gift, it arrives in an elegant presentation box. Includes a velvety pouch to keep the compact safe.
Estee Lauder Swan Dreams Powder Compact by Monica Rich Kosann – Limited Edition – $150.00
“I know nothing with any certainty, but the sight of the stars makes me dream.” Intricately designed, exquisitely crafted, this one-of-a-kind compact is filled with Perfecting Pressed Powder. Arrives in an elegant presentation box. Includes a velvety pouch to keep the compact safe.
Estee Lauder Beautiful Love Locket Necklace Perfume Compact by Monica Rich Kosann – Limited Edition – $200.00
“What is done in love is done well.” This limited edition compact is filled with solid perfume to touch onto pulse points. Includes a velvety pouch to keep the compact safe.
Estee Lauder Year of the Dog Powder Compact by Monica Rich Kosann – Limited Edition – $150.00
Intricately designed, exquisitely crafted, this one-of-a-kind compact is filled with Perfecting Pressed Powder.
Estee Lauder Sea Goddess Mirror Powder Compact by Monica Rich Kosann – Limited Edition – $75.00
“It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.”
Estee Lauder Modern Muse Golden Articulated Fish Necklace – Limited Edition – $200.00
“You are not a drop in the ocean, you are the entire ocean in a drop.”
Estee Lauder Beautiful Whimsical Fish Perfume Compact by Monica Rich Kosann – Limited Edition – $250.00
“All good things are wild and free.”
Estee Lauder Beautiful Sea Goddess Perfume Compact by Monica Rich Kosann – Limited Edition – $250.00
“It is happiness to wonder; it is happiness to dream.”
Estee Lauder Modern Muse Dancing Starfish Perfume Compact by Monica Rich Kosann – Limited Edition – $250.00
“You need chaos in your soul to give birth to a dancing star.”
Estee Lauder Jeweled Starfish Powder Compact by Monica Rich Kosann – Limited Edition – $150.00
“You need chaos in your soul to give birth to a dancing star.”
