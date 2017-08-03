Hello cuties!

Is that time of the year again when Estee Lauder Holiday 2017 Compacts hit counters. I always contemplated their beauty and I hope that one day I’ll get one myself. This year’s Estee Lauder Compact Collection was created in collaboration with Monica Rich Kosann. Take a closer look at the beauties she created for Estee Lauder.

Luxury jewelry designer and storyteller Monica Rich Kosann created this distinctive collection exclusively for Estée Lauder. Each piece features unique characteristics that capture your personal moments, ideas and inspirations—your own story.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman

Estee Lauder Holiday 2017 Compacts

Intricately designed, exquisitely crafted. This limited edition compact is filled with solid perfume to touch onto pulse points. A wonderful gift, it arrives in an elegant presentation box. Includes a velvety pouch to keep the compact safe.

“I know nothing with any certainty, but the sight of the stars makes me dream.” Intricately designed, exquisitely crafted, this one-of-a-kind compact is filled with Perfecting Pressed Powder. Arrives in an elegant presentation box. Includes a velvety pouch to keep the compact safe.

“What is done in love is done well.” This limited edition compact is filled with solid perfume to touch onto pulse points. Includes a velvety pouch to keep the compact safe.

Intricately designed, exquisitely crafted, this one-of-a-kind compact is filled with Perfecting Pressed Powder.

“It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.”

“You are not a drop in the ocean, you are the entire ocean in a drop.”

“All good things are wild and free.”

“It is happiness to wonder; it is happiness to dream.”

“You need chaos in your soul to give birth to a dancing star.”

