Hello ladies!

Beauty brand Estee Lauder unveils its 25 Anniversary Pink Ribbon Collection. The brand donates 20% of every product bought to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which was founded by Evelyn H. Lauder 25 years ago. The upcoming Estee Lauder Pink Ribbon Fall 2017 Collection will be available in stores and online beginning October.

Availability

UK Launch Date – October 2017 at Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams

Estee Lauder Pink Ribbon Fall 2017 Collection

Pink Ribbbon Knockout Eyes Collection – Limited Edition – £45.00

Includes:

Pure Color Envy Eyeshadow Palette with eight colors

Knockout Eye Mascara in Full Size

Eye Shadow Brush

Double Wear Eye Pencil in Mini Size

Zip around makeup bag

Also in the range is a Limited Edition Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex 50ml with Pink Ribbon Keychain retailing for £72.00. The brand’s most popular recovery serum has been formulated with an exclusive ChronoluxCBTM technology. I’ve used three of these serums over the years so I’m thinking of repurchasing it. A pink packaging, a great skincare serum and a noble cause, who needs convincing?!

While the limited edition Pink Ribbon Pin (£10.00) inspired by Evelyn Lauder’s pink ribbon, is engraved with the message ‘celebrating 25 years’.