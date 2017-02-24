Estee Lauder Spring 2017 Pure Color Love Lipstick

This February Estee Lauder launches their new Pure Color Love Lipstick line in 30 fun and classy shades with four finishes to choose from. They have a new design and most of the shades have a matte finish with a bold, vibrant color and a rich and long-lasting formula. There are plenty to choose from so I’m sure you will find something suitable for your taste!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now Exclusively at ULTA and @esteelauder.com

Estee Lauder Spring 2017 Pure Color Love Lipstick Collection

Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Lipstick – New – $22.00 (ULTA Exclusive)

Color. Create. Customize. Fun, daring lip color with good-for-you ingredients that help smooth lips and renew moisture. In four fashion-forward finishes:

  • Cremes, Chromes and Shimmers have a deliciously balmy texture.
  • Mattes are bold, vibrant, rich and long-lasting, feel weightless. Keep that “just applied” look for hours.

Shades:

  • Juiced Up (Matte)
  • Hot Streak (Matte)
  • Bar Red (Matte)
  • Burning Love (Matte)
  • Blaise Buff (Matte)
  • Raw Sugar (Matte)
  • Rose Xcess (Matte)
  • Naughty-Nice (Matte)
  • Rebel Glam (Matte)
  • Love Object (Matte)
  • Up Beet (Matte)
  • Shock & Awe (Matte)
  • Proven Innocent (Matte)
  • Pret-a-Party (Creme)
  • Radical Chic (Creme)
  • Wild Poppy (Creme)
  • Hot Rumour (Creme)
  • Crazy Beautiful (Creme)
  • Strapless (Creme)
  • Naked City (Creme)
  • Hi-Voltage (Creme)
  • Orchid Infinity (Creme)
  • Sky High (Pearl)
  • Haute & Cold (Pearl)
  • Sly Wink (Pearl)
  • Flash Chill (Pearl)
  • Ripped Raisin (Pearl)
  • Moon Rock (Foil)
  • Nova Noir (Foil)
  • Pocket Venus (Foil)

