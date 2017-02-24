Hello pretties!

This February Estee Lauder launches their new Pure Color Love Lipstick line in 30 fun and classy shades with four finishes to choose from. They have a new design and most of the shades have a matte finish with a bold, vibrant color and a rich and long-lasting formula. There are plenty to choose from so I’m sure you will find something suitable for your taste!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now Exclusively at ULTA and @esteelauder.com

Estee Lauder Spring 2017 Pure Color Love Lipstick Collection

Color. Create. Customize. Fun, daring lip color with good-for-you ingredients that help smooth lips and renew moisture. In four fashion-forward finishes:

Cremes, Chromes and Shimmers have a deliciously balmy texture.

Mattes are bold, vibrant, rich and long-lasting, feel weightless. Keep that “just applied” look for hours.

Shades:

Juiced Up (Matte)

Hot Streak (Matte)

Bar Red (Matte)

Burning Love (Matte)

Blaise Buff (Matte)

Raw Sugar (Matte)

Rose Xcess (Matte)

Naughty-Nice (Matte)

Rebel Glam (Matte)

Love Object (Matte)

Up Beet (Matte)

Shock & Awe (Matte)

Proven Innocent (Matte)

Pret-a-Party (Creme)

Radical Chic (Creme)

Wild Poppy (Creme)

Hot Rumour (Creme)

Crazy Beautiful (Creme)

Strapless (Creme)

Naked City (Creme)

Hi-Voltage (Creme)

Orchid Infinity (Creme)

Sky High (Pearl)

Haute & Cold (Pearl)

Sly Wink (Pearl)

Flash Chill (Pearl)

Ripped Raisin (Pearl)

Moon Rock (Foil)

Nova Noir (Foil)

Pocket Venus (Foil)

Enjoy more photos…