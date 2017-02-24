Hello pretties!
This February Estee Lauder launches their new Pure Color Love Lipstick line in 30 fun and classy shades with four finishes to choose from. They have a new design and most of the shades have a matte finish with a bold, vibrant color and a rich and long-lasting formula. There are plenty to choose from so I’m sure you will find something suitable for your taste!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now Exclusively at ULTA and @esteelauder.com
Estee Lauder Spring 2017 Pure Color Love Lipstick Collection
Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Lipstick – New – $22.00 (ULTA Exclusive)
Color. Create. Customize. Fun, daring lip color with good-for-you ingredients that help smooth lips and renew moisture. In four fashion-forward finishes:
- Cremes, Chromes and Shimmers have a deliciously balmy texture.
- Mattes are bold, vibrant, rich and long-lasting, feel weightless. Keep that “just applied” look for hours.
Shades:
- Juiced Up (Matte)
- Hot Streak (Matte)
- Bar Red (Matte)
- Burning Love (Matte)
- Blaise Buff (Matte)
- Raw Sugar (Matte)
- Rose Xcess (Matte)
- Naughty-Nice (Matte)
- Rebel Glam (Matte)
- Love Object (Matte)
- Up Beet (Matte)
- Shock & Awe (Matte)
- Proven Innocent (Matte)
- Pret-a-Party (Creme)
- Radical Chic (Creme)
- Wild Poppy (Creme)
- Hot Rumour (Creme)
- Crazy Beautiful (Creme)
- Strapless (Creme)
- Naked City (Creme)
- Hi-Voltage (Creme)
- Orchid Infinity (Creme)
- Sky High (Pearl)
- Haute & Cold (Pearl)
- Sly Wink (Pearl)
- Flash Chill (Pearl)
- Ripped Raisin (Pearl)
- Moon Rock (Foil)
- Nova Noir (Foil)
- Pocket Venus (Foil)
Enjoy more photos…