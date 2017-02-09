Hello sweeties!

Second time around, Estee Lauder partners with Victoria Beckham for a new Spring 2017 Limited Edition makeup collection. It’s available now for pre-order so take a closer look right after the jump before you decide which products to shop.

Including flecks of gold, foil shine, pearlised pigments, and innovative wet finishes. Luminous skin, fiercely-lined eyes and nude lips all feature. Designed to be worn smudgy with the confidence to be imperfect. Beautiful skin is the starting point of the entire collection. Morning Aura illuminating creme is part moisturiser, part brightener. It gives my skin a fresh morning glow, even if I haven’t slept a wink.



“With this collection I believe I’ve created all the pieces that you really need in your make up bag. As a woman who likes to wear make-up, this is exactly what I want. Now I’m happy to share it with women everywhere.”

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order now @victoriabeckham.com

UK Launch Date – 17 February 2017

Estee Lauder x Victoria Beckham Spring 2017 Collection (Part 2)

Morning Aura Illuminating Cream – $95.00

This illuminating crème is the starting point to each of the city looks. Part moisturiser, part primer, it contains micro-pearls to instantly brighten for a fresh morning glow. Morning Aura Illuminating Crème can be worn alone or under makeup as a luminous primer, and is ideal for use during the day to refresh and brighten.

Lipstick – $45.00

The perfect nude lipstick, Nude Spice has a matte finish and comes in a sleek black case.

Nude Spice (Matte) (New)

Eye Kajal – $30.00

This double-ended, exceptionally soft and creamy eyeliner offers both a potent black pencil and an eye-opening nude for a sexy, smudgy, “imperfect” look.

Black Saffron / Vanille

Lip Gloss – $36.00

This warm, nude lip gloss offers high shine for a polished look. With a click brush applicator, it can be worn alone, over Lipstick in Brazilian Nude or Lip Pencil in Victoria.

Moroccan Heat

Make Up Pouch – $940.00

This exclusive make up pouch is made from embossed grainy black calf leather and lined with the signature Victoria Beckham Granito natural canvas. Hand crafted in Italy, it features a full-length zip and discretely branded zip puller, both made from the same blonde gold metal as the make up collection packaging. 100% calf leather. Width 26cm, Height 14.5cm, Depth 10cm

Eye Foil – $36.00

This breakthrough liquid eyeshadow delivers a high-shine, vinyl-like finish—even after it’s dried. Sparkling pearl pigments offer flecks of gold or charcoal foil for a liquid-metal effect.

Blonde Gold

Eye Metal – $45.00

This rich, color powder eyeshadow delivers a high-shine finish to the eye. The densely pigmented color can be worn alone, or layered over Eye Ink for an oil-slick finish.

Bitter Clove

Eye Ink – $45.00

This pressed gel-creme formula is an innovation in eyeshadow. The dense pigment delivers a deep, rich, almost-black shade with a touch of pearl.

Black Myrrh

Bronzer – $65.00

This is a natural-looking matte bronzer that can be used all-over the face for a sun-kissed look, or worn beneath the cheekbones for added definition.

Saffron Sun (New Shade)

(New Shade) Java Sun

Highlighter – $65.00

This is a shimmering highlighter that can be worn with or without bronzer, and as a strobing accent to enhance the cheekbones.

Mercury

Enjoy more photos…