Hello pretties!

Too Faced I Want Kandee Collection for Fall 2017 is a collaboration between makeup artist Kandee Johnson and Too Faced Cosmetics. Launching in a few days, the collection is a limited edition featuring new shades of Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Lipstick, Candy Eyes Palette and many more. Discover Too Faced I want Kandee Collection right after the cut. Keep your eyes on the blog as I’ll be returning with Too Faced Holiday 2017 Collection later today.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 3 September 2017 exclusively at ULTA and Too Faced

Too Faced I Want Kandee Fall 2017 Collection

Too Faced Candy Eyes Palette – New & Limited Edition – $45.00

Includes shimmer and matte shades:

Sparkling Cider

Pastry

Sugared Strawberry

Cream Puff

Sugar Plum

Raspberry Cocoa

Butterscotched

Sweet Toffee

Frosted Pink

Hot Chocolate

Taupe Berry

Licorice Rope

Banana Cream Pie

Ice Cream

Whipped Cream

Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Lipsticks – $21.00

Melted Ice Cream (New)

(New) Freshly Baked (New)

(New) Tropical Punch (New)

(New) Sweet n Sour (New)

Too Faced Banana Pudding Brightening Powder – Limited Edition – $30.00

This brightening face powder really smells like banana pudding so it will be irresistible.

Too Faced Candy Glow Highlighting Stick – Limited Edition – $30.00

It comes in only one shade with a super creamy formula.

Candy Liner – Limited Edition – $18.00

Black Licorice (3.0 ml / 0.10 fl oz)

I’m really excited about this collection and I will check it out when it hits counters in London. I’m thinking of two of the new shades of matte liquid lipsticks as I’ve already seen swatches on Instagram. The palette is beautiful, the colors are just what I love but I don’t know if I’ll get it though. I just splurged on Dior yesterday and I’m saving for Too Faced Holiday 2017 Collection (upcoming post).

Enjoy more photos…