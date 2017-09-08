Hello babes!

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna was Collection that we didn’t know much about until it launched today. All the products are permanent so plenty of time to shop. Keep an eye on my Instagram as I’ll post LIVE SWATCHES later today! Tomorrow I’m hoping to do another blog post for this collection with photo swatches and first impressions. 🙂

Fenty Beauty was created with a vision. For creator and founder Rihanna, it was essential “that women everywhere would be included”.

After recognising a void in the industry, Rihanna focused on a range of traditionally hard to match skin tones, developing formulas that work for all skin types, and pinpointing universal shades. Her aim, above all, is to inspire: “Makeup is there for you to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure. It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks, and dare to do something new or different.”

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 8 September 2017 at Sephora

UK Launch Date – 8 September 2017 exclusively at Harvey Nichols

Singapore Launch Date – 8 September 2017

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Collection Fall 2017



Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer – Primer – $32.00 / £24.00 For Rihanna, creating the perfect soft matte base is the most important part of any look – and the first step to the Fenty Face, her real-life method for killer radiance. This shine-stopping, pore-diffusing, oil-free primer smooths the way for better foundation application and longer wear with an instant retouch effect. Unlike a basic mattifying primer, Pro Filt’r’s cushiony, touch-me-now texture mattifies the skin with the lightest-possible feel. Plus, its universal invisipink shade creates a filter-like blurring effect and melts instantly into all skin tones.

Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation – Permanent – $34.00 / £26.00 Finally – the ultimate photo filter in foundation form. Born in 40 inclusive shades, Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation gives skin an instantly smooth, pore-diffused, shine-free finish that easily builds to medium to full coverage. The oil-free formula is made with climate-adaptive technology that’s resistant to sweat and humidity, and won’t clog pores. Best of all, this longwearing, light-as-air texture is undetectable on the skin – so you always look like you. Made for all women to love.

Match Stix Matte Skinstick – Permanent – $25.00 / £21.00 Meet the magnetized longwear makeup sticks that come together to conceal, correct, and contour in 20 shades obsessively fine-tuned and tested to look good on the full spectrum of skin tones. Made to layer, the buildable cream-to-powder formula is weightless and super easy to blend, but also stays put. No creasing and caking when you apply it – so even the undereye area is fair game. Plus, with a magnetic physical attraction, Match Stix Matte Skinsticks click to each other, to their Shimmer Skinstick alter egos, and to their ultimate blending partner, the Portable Contour & Concealer Brush 150, for all your beauty needs in one stop. Almond – medium to tan with cool peach undertones

Amber – contour shade with cool undertones

Bamboo – light to medium with neutral peach undertones

Caramel – tan with cool peach undertones

Cocoa -tan to deep with cool red undertones

Espresso – very deep with cool red undertones

French Vanilla – light with warm yellow undertones

Honey – medium with warm peack undertones

Ivory – fair to light with warm and subtle yellow undertones

Latte – tan with warm undertones

Linen – fair to light cool pinky undertones

Maple – medium to tan with neutral undertones

Mocha – deep with cool undertones

Peach – medium with cool peach undertones

Porcelain – fair to light with cool undertones

Sand – medium with neutral undertones

Suede – tan to deep with warm undertones

Truffle – very deep with neutral undertones

Walnut – tan with neutral undertones

Wheat – medium to tan with warm undertones

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick – Permanent – $25.00 / £21.00 For the second step of the Fenty Face, layer that highlight! These magnetized longwear makeup sticks feature a weightless, cream-to-powder shimmer formula that is blendable and LIVES to be layered. Highlight, blush, and enhance in 10 universal colorful shades. From low-key tangerine sheen to all-out violet iridescence, this sick rainbow lineup catches the light in ways you’ve never dreamed of, anywhere on the skin. Plus, with a magnetic physical attraction, Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks click to each other, to their Matte Skinstick alter egos, and to their ultimate blending partner, the Portable Highlighter Brush 140, for all your beauty needs in one stop. Blonde – glimmering gold

Chili Mango – sin-kissed orange sheen

Confetti – iridescent opal

Ridiiic – golden papaya

Rum – gilded bronze

Sinamon – cinnamon bronze

Starstruck – iced-out pearl

Trippin – golden-glazed apricot

Unicorn – platinum lilac

Yacht Life – glimmering peach-pink

Match Stix Trio – Permanent – $54.00 / £46.00 Take your complexion to the next level without the guesswork with our pre-bundled sets that make it easy to conceal, contour, and highlight. These light-as-air makeup sticks are expertly curated – and magnetize together – so you’re always ready for anything. Each set comes with two Match Stix Matte Skinsticks (conceal, contour) and one Shimmer Skinstick (highlight) so that you have all your complexion essentials in one portable package. Medium 200 – Bamboo, Mocha, Trippin

Light 100 – Linen, Amber, Starstruck

Tan 300 – Caramel, Truffle, Rum

Deep 400 – Suede, Espresso, Sinamon

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter – Permanent – $34.00 / £26.00 Light up where you want, when you want. These weightless, longwear cream-power hybrid highlighters range from subtle dayglow to insanely supercharged in solos and expertly paired duos, for all skin tones. Unlike your everyday highlighter, Killawatt keeps skin lit beyond sundown with its unique formula that melts into the skin with almost zero effort and is packed with superfine shimmer for an ultra-smooth, creamy texture. Each duo features a subtle sheen on the left (perfect for day) and a more intense shimmer on the right (killer for night). Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule – soft copper sheen / supercharged copper shimmer

Girl Next Door/Chic Phreak – soft pink sheen / supercharged peachy pink shimmer

Lightning Dust/Fire Crystal – soft pearlescent sheen / supercharged pearlescent shimmer

Mean Money/Hu$tla Baby – soft champagne sheen / supercharged peachy champagne shimmer

Trophy Wife (Single) – 3D hyper-metallic gold

Metal Moon (Single) – mega-fine white gold

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer – Permanent – $18.00 / £16.00 This gotta-have-it lip gloss offers addictive shine and nourishing wear as the ultimate finishing touch – in one universal rose nude shade hand-picked by Rihanna herself. (We’re talking the unicorn of nudes that looks good on everyone). With one luscious swipe of Gloss Bomb’s XXL wand, its conditioning shea butter-enriched formula makes lips look instantly fuller and smoother, and it has an addictive peach-vanilla scent you just can’t get enough of.

Invisimatte Blotting Paper & Refill – Permanent – $16.00 / $10.00 / £13.00 Blotting paper is sexy, said no one ever – until now. Super compact, portable, and straight-up chic, Invisimatte Blotting Paper is beauty’s ultimate underdog with a serious makeover. Lift away shine while leaving makeup perfectly untouched. Made with natural botanical fibers in the same expert technique as traditional Japanese paper, Invisimatte is as absorbent as it is silky smooth, with a continuous pinky-nude scroll that lets you choose your perfect size sheet every time. Best of all, it’s created as a refillable lipstick-sized compact that’s small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, with a discreet mirror for portable anti-shine and mattifying on the fly.

Invisimatte Blotting Powder – Permanent – $32.00 / £24.00 Rihanna believes that being photo-ready means being shine-free, which is why she blots on the fly as the final step to the Fenty Face. This universal blotting powder contains an exclusive pore-diffusing complex that absorbs shine and gives you a natural matte refresh for an instantly filtered look. Invisimatte’s translucent powder is completely traceless against all skin tones and won’t cake, creep into pores or fine lines, or disturb makeup.

Precision Makeup Sponge 100 – Permanent – $16.00 / £13.00 Play all your angles with this 3-sided makeup sponge that takes blending to the next level. No matter the formula – liquid, cream, or powder – the Precision Makeup Sponge 100 lets you customize your coverage, born to deliver fast, easy, seamless results every time. Use the slanted edge for controlled stippling, the mini-moon edge for targeted coverage (perfect for under the eyes), and the rounded end for all-over buffing.

Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110 – Permanent – $34.00 / £26.00 Meet the makeup brush designed to make skin look like skin. This medium-density liquid foundation brush is designed to give Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation seamless, airtouched full coverage. Its unique paw shape gives you just the right density with more than 140,000 ultra-fine synthetic bristles, delivering the quick coverage of a flat paddle brush plus the seamless blending of an airbrush. Foundation was one of Rihanna’s first makeup loves, so it was important for her to have the perfect tool to pair with her perfect foundation.



Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120 – Permanent – $32.00 / £24.00 This game-changing synthetic highlight brush features expertly chiseled curves on both sides that “hug” more than just your cheeks – like your brow bone, cupid’s bow, the bridge of your nose, and even your collarbone. Thanks to its unexpected asymmetrical cut – inspired by a shark tooth – you can highlight with more precision and edge, making it the perfect tool for Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter.

Portable Touch Up Brush 130 – Permanent – $24.00 / £19.00 This magnetic on-the-go blotting powder brush conveniently attaches to the bottom of its touch-up partner, Invisimatte Blotting Powder, so it’s always there when you need it and fits neatly into your handbag or clutch. Slanted, soft synthetic bristles provide extra surface area for applying Invisimatte Blotting Powder – perfect for quick fixes and a mattifying instant-filter effect.



Portable Highlighter Brush 140 – Permanent – $24.00 / £19.00 Take your glow places it’s never been before with this portable, magnetic, and retractable highlighter brush that attaches to your favorite Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks for seamless blending in a snap. Slanted, soft synthetic brush hairs trace the angles of your face, expertly designed to diffuse Shimmer Skinsticks with speed and precision. And thanks to its medium-density bristles, you can build glitz to your preferred level of impact.



Portable Contour & Concealer Brush 150 – Permanent – $24.00 / £19.00 Blend in, but stand out, with this magnetic retractable contour and concealer brush that attaches to its perfect partner – Match Stix Matte Skinsticks – so you can correct, conceal, contour, or simply touch up, wherever, whenever. Smoothly tapered, soft synthetic bristles are cut for foolproof precision, letting you instantly blend Matte Skinstick’s buildable, powder-soft formula until you’ve achieved just the right amount of coverage. SHOP THE POST Turn on your JavaScript to view content

