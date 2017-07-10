Hello pretties!

I am so excited about the news of the upcoming Giorgio Armani Ecstasy Shine Lip Cream line and I can’t wait to see the products in person. I’m an Armani beauty products fan and that’s a known fact and I absolutely love their lip products, regardless of their formula. I’m heading over this week to check out Armani Box, Giorgio Armani’s first Beauty Pop-Up Store here in London and dive into the brand’s stunning make-up universe.

The pure joy of glowing lip colour, the brilliance of a dazzling high-shine finish, the happiness of healthy, moisturized lips. The new ECSTASY SHINE lip cream range from Giorgio Armani Beauty breaks the mold, and rewrites the rules.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – September 2017 at Nordstrom, Sephora (Spotted now @armanibeauty.com )

UK Launch Date – September 2017 at Selfridges

International Launch Date – September 2017

Giorgio Armani Ecstasy Shine Lip Cream Fall 2017

Armani Ecstasy Shine Lip Cream – New – $38.00 / €36.00

Ecstasy Shine colours lips like a lip cream, moisturizes like a balm with the shine of a lip gloss. It gives you something to smile about.

Formulated for ease and speed of application, offering funky jolts of bold saturated shiny lip shades with a weightless, soft texture, Ecstasy Shine is youthful, energetic, vibrant and fun.

Shades:

100, 101, 200, 201, 300, 301, 400, 401, 500, 502, 503, 504, 505, 506, 600, 601, 602

Enjoy more photos…